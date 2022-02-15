Baltimore Sun high school sports Top 15 polls (Feb. 14)

Here’s where The Baltimore Sun ranks each of its high school teams as of Monday. Records are through games played on Sunday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Rank, team, record, previous rank
1. St. Frances (30-3) 1
2. Mount Saint Joseph (21-5) 4
3. John Carroll (17-9) 5
4. Mount Carmel (21-6) 3
5. Parkville (18-0) 6
6. Archbishop Spalding (21-7) 2
7. Lake Clifton (12-1) 7
8. Loyola Blakefield (14-9) 9
9. Milford Mill (11-1) 10
10. New Town (12-3) 8
11. Patterson (16-1) 12
12. City (14-1) 13
13. Gilman (7-8) 11
14. Edmondson (16-1) 15
15. Marriotts Ridge (11-1) —
Others considered: Atholton (11-1), Century (17-2), Meade (15-2), Patterson Mill (15-2), St. Mary’s (21-7)
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Rank, team, record, previous rank
1. McDonogh (20-4) 1
2. Howard (13-0) 2
3. Glen Burnie (17-0) 3
4. St. Frances (18-3) 4
5. Old Mill (13-2) 5
6. Western (12-2) 7
7. Poly (12-2) 8
8. Mount Carmel (16-4) 6
9. Manchester Valley (18-1) 10
10. Mercy (18-1) 9
11. Forest Park (9-2) 11
12. River Hill (12-2) 12
13. Hereford (12-1) 14
14. Roland Park (12-7) 13
15. Pikesville (11-4) —
Others considered: Fallston (17-3), John Carroll (11-7), Liberty (9-6)
WRESTLING
Rank, team, record, previous rank
1. Mount Saint Joseph (15-1) 1
2. Loyola Blakefield (17-2) 2
3. South Carroll (25-0) 3
4. Sparrows Point (11-2) 5
5. Archbishop Spalding (13-2) 6
6. Gilman (8-3) 7
7. Glenelg (10-3) 4
8. Chesapeake-AA (36-5) 10
9. South River (29-4) 9
10. Calvert Hall (12-4) 8
11. Old Mill (27-4) 11
12. Oakland Mills (9-1) 12
13. McDonogh (1-7) 15
14. Manchester Valley (31-9) 13
15. Bel Air (19-3) 14
Others considered: Broadneck (22-11), Harford Tech (18-5), Reservoir (17-7), Winters Mill (15-6)
BOYS INDOOR TRACK
Rank, team, previous rank
1. Calvert Hall 1
2. Gilman 2
3. Severna Park 3
4. Mount St. Joseph 5
5. Hereford —
6. Oakland Mills —
7. Manchester Valley —
8. Howard 8
9. Towson 9
10. Dundalk 10
11. Pikesville 11
12. Archbishop Spalding 13
13. Poly —
14. Western Tech 15
15. Loyola Blakefield —
Others considered: Arundel, Century, Digital Harbor, Dulaney, McDonogh, Milford Mill, South Carroll, South River, Woodlawn
GIRLS INDOOR TRACK
Rank, team, previous rank
1. Hereford 1
2. Maryvale Prep 2
3. Howard 3
4. McDonogh 4
5. Century 8
6. Mount de Sales 7
7. Broadneck 15
8. Old Mill 13
9. River Hill 9
10. Reservoir 11
11. Mt. Hebron 10
12. Franklin 12
13. Crofton —
14. Chesapeake-AA —
15. Severna Park —
Others considered: Arundel, Harford Tech, Roland Park, South Carroll, South River, St. Mary’s, Western Tech
Latest High School sports
How the polls are conducted: Baltimore Sun polls are compiled by the sports staff after observing events and consulting with coaches.