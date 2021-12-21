xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Baltimore Sun high school sports Top 15 polls (Dec. 20)

By
Baltimore Sun
Dec 21, 2021 5:00 AM

Here’s where The Baltimore Sun ranks each of its high school teams as of Monday. Records are through games played on Saturday.

FOOTBALL

Rank, team, record, previous rank

1. St. Frances (7-1) 1

2. Calvert Hall (8-3) 2

3. Archbishop Spalding (10-1) 3

4. Dunbar (13-0) 4

5. McDonogh (6-6) 5

6. Mervo (11-1) 9

7. Mount Saint Joseph (7-4) 7

8. Dundalk (12-2) 6

9. Milford Mill (12-2) 8

10. Broadneck (8-2) 10

11. South Carroll (12-1) 11

12. Loyola Blakefield (9-3) 12

13. Franklin (9-3) 13

14. Concordia Prep (10-2) 14

15. Chesapeake-AA (10-2) —

Others considered: Arundel (8-4), Harford Tech (9-2), Oakland Mills (10-2), Old Mill (8-3), Owings Mills (10-2)

BOYS BASKETBALL

Rank, team, record, previous rank

1. St. Frances (12-1) 4

2. Mount Saint Joseph (8-1) 3

3. Archbishop Spalding (7-1) 2

4. John Carroll (3-4) 1

5. Mt. Carmel (8-1) 5

6. Parkville (5-0) 6

7. Lake Clifton (3-1) 7

8. New Town (3-1) 9

9. Loyola Blakefield (5-3)

10. Gilman (1-1) 10

11. Milford Mill (3-0) 12

12. Patterson (3-0) 13

13. City (4-0) —

14. River Hill (0-0) 14

15. Kenwood (4-0) —

Others considered: Atholton (3-0), Century (2-1), Dunbar (0-0), Forest Park (1-0), Old Mill (3-0)

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Rank, team, record, previous rank

1. McDonogh (5-1) 1

2. Poly (3-0) 2

3. Old Mill (3-0) 3

4. St. Frances (4-1) 4

5. Howard (2-0) 6

6. Mount Carmel (6-0) 14

7. River Hill (3-0) 7

8. Western (3-1) 5

9. Forest Park (2-0) 9

10. Mercy (6-0) —

11. Pikesville (2-1) 8

12. Liberty (4-0) 12

13. Glen Burnie (5-0) —

14. Roland Park (4-2) 10

15. Westminster (4-0) —

Others considered: Archbishop Spalding (3-5), Catonsville (3-1), Hereford (4-1), St. Timothy’s (4-2), Western Tech (3-1)

WRESTLING

Rank, team, record, previous rank

1. Loyola Blakefield (9-0) 2

2. Mount Saint Joseph (7-1) 1

3. South Carroll (11-0) 3

4. McDonogh (0-0) 4

5. Spalding (0-0) 5

6. Glenelg (1-0) 6

7. Gilman (0-0) 7

8. Dunbar (1-0) 8

9. Sparrows Point (4-0) 9

10. Chesapeake-AA (10-1) 10

11. South River (11-1) 12

12. Old Mill (20-0) 13

13. Calvert Hall (0-0) —

14. Oakland Mills (1-0) 14

15. Hammond (1-0) 15

Others considered: Manchester Valley (7-3), Broadneck (9-3), Marriotts Ridge (1-0), Mt. Hebron (1-0)

BOYS INDOOR TRACK

Rank, team

1. Calvert Hall

2. Gilman

3. Severna Park

4. Milford Mill

5. South River

6. Mount St. Joseph

7. Century

8. Howard

9. Towson

10. Dundalk

11. Pikesville

12. Woodlawn

13. Arundel

14. Archbishop Spalding

15. Western Tech

Others considered: Digital Harbor, Dulaney, McDonogh, Oakland Mills, South Carroll

GIRLS INDOOR TRACK

Rank, team

1. Hereford

2. Howard

3. Mount de Sales

4. Maryvale Prep

5. South Carroll

6. Harford Tech

7. McDonogh

8. Century

9. River Hill

10. Mt. Hebron

11. Reservoir

12. Franklin

13. Old Mill

14. South River

15. Broadneck

Others considered: Western Tech, Arundel, Chesapeake-AA, Roland Park, Woodlawn

Latest High School sports

How the polls are conducted: Baltimore Sun polls are compiled by the sports staff after observing events and consulting with coaches.

