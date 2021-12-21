Baltimore Sun high school sports Top 15 polls (Dec. 20)

Here’s where The Baltimore Sun ranks each of its high school teams as of Monday. Records are through games played on Saturday.
FOOTBALL
Rank, team, record, previous rank
1. St. Frances (7-1) 1
2. Calvert Hall (8-3) 2
3. Archbishop Spalding (10-1) 3
4. Dunbar (13-0) 4
5. McDonogh (6-6) 5
6. Mervo (11-1) 9
7. Mount Saint Joseph (7-4) 7
8. Dundalk (12-2) 6
9. Milford Mill (12-2) 8
10. Broadneck (8-2) 10
11. South Carroll (12-1) 11
12. Loyola Blakefield (9-3) 12
13. Franklin (9-3) 13
14. Concordia Prep (10-2) 14
15. Chesapeake-AA (10-2) —
Others considered: Arundel (8-4), Harford Tech (9-2), Oakland Mills (10-2), Old Mill (8-3), Owings Mills (10-2)
BOYS BASKETBALL
Rank, team, record, previous rank
1. St. Frances (12-1) 4
2. Mount Saint Joseph (8-1) 3
3. Archbishop Spalding (7-1) 2
4. John Carroll (3-4) 1
5. Mt. Carmel (8-1) 5
6. Parkville (5-0) 6
7. Lake Clifton (3-1) 7
8. New Town (3-1) 9
9. Loyola Blakefield (5-3)
10. Gilman (1-1) 10
11. Milford Mill (3-0) 12
12. Patterson (3-0) 13
13. City (4-0) —
14. River Hill (0-0) 14
15. Kenwood (4-0) —
Others considered: Atholton (3-0), Century (2-1), Dunbar (0-0), Forest Park (1-0), Old Mill (3-0)
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Rank, team, record, previous rank
1. McDonogh (5-1) 1
2. Poly (3-0) 2
3. Old Mill (3-0) 3
4. St. Frances (4-1) 4
5. Howard (2-0) 6
6. Mount Carmel (6-0) 14
7. River Hill (3-0) 7
8. Western (3-1) 5
9. Forest Park (2-0) 9
10. Mercy (6-0) —
11. Pikesville (2-1) 8
12. Liberty (4-0) 12
13. Glen Burnie (5-0) —
14. Roland Park (4-2) 10
15. Westminster (4-0) —
Others considered: Archbishop Spalding (3-5), Catonsville (3-1), Hereford (4-1), St. Timothy’s (4-2), Western Tech (3-1)
WRESTLING
Rank, team, record, previous rank
1. Loyola Blakefield (9-0) 2
2. Mount Saint Joseph (7-1) 1
3. South Carroll (11-0) 3
4. McDonogh (0-0) 4
5. Spalding (0-0) 5
6. Glenelg (1-0) 6
7. Gilman (0-0) 7
8. Dunbar (1-0) 8
9. Sparrows Point (4-0) 9
10. Chesapeake-AA (10-1) 10
11. South River (11-1) 12
12. Old Mill (20-0) 13
13. Calvert Hall (0-0) —
14. Oakland Mills (1-0) 14
15. Hammond (1-0) 15
Others considered: Manchester Valley (7-3), Broadneck (9-3), Marriotts Ridge (1-0), Mt. Hebron (1-0)
BOYS INDOOR TRACK
Rank, team
1. Calvert Hall
2. Gilman
3. Severna Park
4. Milford Mill
5. South River
6. Mount St. Joseph
7. Century
8. Howard
9. Towson
10. Dundalk
11. Pikesville
12. Woodlawn
13. Arundel
14. Archbishop Spalding
15. Western Tech
Others considered: Digital Harbor, Dulaney, McDonogh, Oakland Mills, South Carroll
GIRLS INDOOR TRACK
Rank, team
1. Hereford
2. Howard
3. Mount de Sales
4. Maryvale Prep
5. South Carroll
6. Harford Tech
7. McDonogh
8. Century
9. River Hill
10. Mt. Hebron
11. Reservoir
12. Franklin
13. Old Mill
14. South River
15. Broadneck
Others considered: Western Tech, Arundel, Chesapeake-AA, Roland Park, Woodlawn
How the polls are conducted: Baltimore Sun polls are compiled by the sports staff after observing events and consulting with coaches.