Baltimore Sun high school football preview: Storylines, players to watch and top 15 teams heading into the 2021 season

It’s safe to say, more so this fall than ever before, that you should expect some chaos. In one way or another, high school football has been limited in some capacity for more than a calendar year, and many rosters will feature players with little to no varsity experience. That doesn’t mean those teams should be counted out, however. New squads and players — ones that can remain on the field as the Delta variant surges, at least — will rise to the top and separate themselves soon enough. It’s just a matter of when.