Baltimore Sun field hockey preview: Storylines, players to watch and top 15 teams heading into 2021 season

While some area teams got in 10 or more games last spring, the vast majority only played a handful, and teams in some areas, such as Harford County, didn’t have a season at all. So how will teams perform after having so much downtime? Will those that played modified schedules in the spring have an advantage over those that either played a few games in the fall or didn’t play at all? And will this season’s seniors, who were only sophomores when their teams last played a normal schedule, be able to step up and lead with so few varsity games under their belts?