Baltimore Sun boys soccer preview: Storylines, players to watch and top 15 teams heading into 2021 season

McDonogh has the talent to match up with any team, but experience goes a long way in the area’s most challenging league, and that’s a concern for the perennial power. The Eagles only have two starters back from the 2019 team that captured a third straight MIAA A Conference crown, and those players didn’t have the benefit of learning from the senior-heavy group that didn’t get on the field last year. For coach Brandon Quaranta, the plan will mostly stay the same with the Eagles feeling their way through the early part of the season then making adjustments as they go to play their best when the playoffs arrive.