xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

McDonogh forward Kelsey Smith headlines 2021 Baltimore Sun girls soccer All-Metro teams as Player of the Year

Glenn Graham
By
Baltimore Sun
Dec 20, 2021 7:00 AM
McDonogh senior forward Kelsey Smith headlines The Baltimore Sun's girls soccer All-Metro teams as the 2021 Player of the Year.
McDonogh senior forward Kelsey Smith headlines The Baltimore Sun's girls soccer All-Metro teams as the 2021 Player of the Year. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)

Here are The Baltimore Sun’s All-Metro girls soccer teams for the 2021 season.

Player of the Year

Kelsey Smith, McDonogh, senior, forward

Advertisement

Smith, a Maryland commit, was steadfast and dazzling throughout her 17-goal, four-assist season that concluded with the No. 1 Eagles (16-2) capturing the IAAM A Conference crown.

Smith was returning from an ACL injury and, as one of only three starters back from the 2019 team, was the Eagles’ unquestioned leader and go-to player. She came through repeatedly, capping her career with the game-winning assist in McDonogh’s 1-0 double-overtime win against Archbishop Spalding in the championship game.

Advertisement
Advertisement

In her three varsity campaigns — the Eagles did not play last season due to COVID-19 restrictions — Smith was instrumental in three league titles, closing her career with 37 goals and seven assists.

[More from sports] Mike Preston’s report card: Position-by-position grades for Ravens’ 31-30 loss to Packers | COMMENTARY

“Kelsey took on the role of leader and go-to goal scorer all year. All of our opponents knew what she was about this year and no one was able to stop her,” said McDonogh coach Harry Canellakis.

McDonogh senior forward Kelsey Smith headlines The Baltimore Sun's girls soccer All-Metro teams as the 2021 Player of the Year.
McDonogh senior forward Kelsey Smith headlines The Baltimore Sun's girls soccer All-Metro teams as the 2021 Player of the Year. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)

Coach of the Year

Tim Deppen, Mt. Hebron

In his 20th season, Deppen guided the No. 3 Vikings (15-2) to their first Class 3A state championship, capping a remarkable season that ended with 10 straight shutouts. In their first state title game appearance, Mt. Hebron claimed a 1-0 win over Howard County rival River Hill, which had been a perfect 13-for-13 in state title games.

Advertisement

Following a difficult 1-0 loss on an own goal to then-unbeaten Marriotts Ridge on Oct. 5, the Vikings rebounded with a 2-0 win over River Hill — coming on his birthday — that started the consecutive run of shutouts. They went on to avenge the loss to Marriotts Ridge with a 1-0 win in the 3A East Region I final, the start of four straight 1-0 playoffs wins.

“With every game played, we gained confidence in each other and that led to trust. This team trusts each other and believes in each other, and that ultimately led to the state title,” said Deppen, who has a 146-107-14 career mark.

Mt. Hebron's Tim Deppen is The Baltimore Sun's girls soccer All-Metro 2021 Coach of the Year.
Mt. Hebron's Tim Deppen is The Baltimore Sun's girls soccer All-Metro 2021 Coach of the Year. (Israel Carunungan)

First team

Stephanie Lathrop, Glenelg, sophomore, forward

The standout capped her sensational 28-goal, six-assist season with the game-winning goal as the No. 8 Gladiators (15-2) beat Hereford for the Class 2A state championship. Her 79 career points (36 goals, seven assists) ties the program’s career scoring mark.

Eva Mowery, Broadneck, senior, forward

The four-year star leaves the program as its all-time leading scorer (55 goals, 36 assists) after a single-season record 24 goals and 15 assists in leading the No. 4 Bruins (17-1-1) to the Class 4A state title game.

Broadneck senior forward Eva Mowery, left, and junior forward Sadie Wilkinson are both first team All-Metro selections.
Broadneck senior forward Eva Mowery, left, and junior forward Sadie Wilkinson are both first team All-Metro selections. (Brian Krista/Capital Gazette)

Sadie Wilkinson, Broadneck, junior, forward

[More from sports] Five things we learned from the Ravens’ 31-30 loss to the Green Bay Packers

The Walter Johnson transfer proved lethal as a 1-2 tandem with Mowery, able to successfully take on defenders to score from anywhere and distribute efficiently to finish with 18 goals and 15 assists for 4A state runner-up Bruins.

Kamryn Williams, Perry Hall, junior, forward

The team’s leading scorer in her three varsity seasons, Williams combined speed, power and a quality touch whether finishing chances or finding teammates, contributing 17 goals and 12 assists for the Baltimore County champion No. 15 Gators (11-5).

Kate Hanks, Mt. Hebron, senior, midfielder

Hanks was a holding midfielder who brought exceptional defending skills with gifted ball skills and field sense for the Class 2A champions. She finished with one goal and six assists while leading the way to 14 shutouts.

Fallston junior midfielder Katherine King, left, is a first team All-Metro selection after finishing with 14 goals and 31 assists.
Fallston junior midfielder Katherine King, left, is a first team All-Metro selection after finishing with 14 goals and 31 assists. (Kenneth K. Lam)

Katherine King, Fallston, junior, midfielder

King brought dynamic, game-changing play as an attacking midfielder for the Class 1A and UCBAC Chesapeake Division champions. She was precise on free kicks finished with 14 goals and 31 assists in leading No. 6 Cougars to unbeaten 16-0-2 season.

Reagan Mallia, Arch. Spalding, senior, midfielder

The West Virginia commit brought strong a field sense and composure as one of the area’s top two-way midfielders, finishing the season with three goals and four assists for the IAAM A runner-up No. 2 Cavaliers (11-5).

Kendall Steer, St. Paul’s, senior, midfielder

[More from sports] Mike Preston: Ravens lose another gamble, but don’t expect coach John Harbaugh to stop rolling the dice | COMMENTARY

A four-year varsity player who is committed to play lacrosse at Georgetown, Steer brought top-level skills, athleticism and competitiveness to lead the No. 9 Gators (9-4) in scoring (16 goals, five assists) and an IAAM A semifinal appearance.

Marriotts Ridge senior midfielder Megan Wagner has five goals and 13 assists this season to close her career with 18 goals and 33 assists.
Marriotts Ridge senior midfielder Megan Wagner has five goals and 13 assists this season to close her career with 18 goals and 33 assists. (Brian Krista)

Megan Wagner, Marriotts Ridge, senior, midfielder

The four-year starter at center midfield was a catalyst for the Howard County champion and No. 5 Mustangs (14-1-1), finishing with five goals and 13 assists to close her career with 18 goals and 33 assists.

Finley Barger, Notre Dame Prep, senior, defender

The four-year varsity player brought poise, competitiveness and smooth skills at center back for the IAAM A semifinalist No. 7 Blazers (7-4-2). Barger, a Virginia lacrosse commit, scored three goals.

[More from sports] Ravens coach John Harbaugh explains late 2-point decision in loss to Packers: ‘We were just trying to get the win right there’

Meaghan Bernetti, Archbishop Spalding, junior, defender

A prototype center back, Bernetti was both tough and composed in containing opposing attacks. She was dominant in the air and dangerous on free kicks and scored two goals on set pieces for IAAM A runner-up Cavaliers.

Olivia Ozbolt, McDonogh, senior, defender

Set to play attacking center midfield for the No. 1 Eagles, Ozbolt was moved to center back and solidified an inexperienced defense that went on to post five shutouts, including a 1-0 double-overtime win against Spalding in the IAAM A title game.

River Hill senior goalkeeper Caroline Duffy is a first team All-Metro selection.
River Hill senior goalkeeper Caroline Duffy is a first team All-Metro selection. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Caroline Duffy, River Hill, senior, goalkeeper

[More from sports] Instant analysis from Ravens’ 31-30 loss to Green Bay Packers

Named an All-American, the Duke commit closed out a stellar four-year career (44-14-3) with a 13-4 senior season that included 10 shutouts and 99 saves for the Class 3A state runner-up Hawks.

Second team

Shari Atkins, Hereford, junior, forward

Delaney Forrester, Perry Hall, senior, goalkeeper

Sinclaire Green, Mount Hebron, sophomore, forward

Haley Greenwade, Century, senior, forward

Tricia Kohler, Notre Dame Prep, sophomore, forward

Giavana Liberto, Marriotts Ridge, junior, forward

Sean Luk, C. Milton Wright, senior, midfielder

Emily McGrain, Bel Air, senior, goalkeeper

Lauren Orner, Hereford, junior, midfielder

Allie Petryszak, Mercy, junior, defender

Ava Shultz, Severna Park, junior, defender

Sophie Thiebeault, Archbishop Spalding, junior, midfielder

Latest High School sports

Jordan Townsend, Liberty, senior, midfielder

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest High School sports

Advertisement
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement