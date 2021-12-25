xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
St. Frances DE Derrick Moore headlines 2021 Baltimore Sun football defense All-Metro teams as Player of the Year

By Mike Frainie
For The Baltimore Sun
Dec 25, 2021 7:00 AM
St. Frances senior defensive end Derrick Moore, the All-Metro Defensive Player of the Year, contributed 52 tackles, 23 tackles for loss and 11 sacks this season.
St. Frances senior defensive end Derrick Moore, the All-Metro Defensive Player of the Year, contributed 52 tackles, 23 tackles for loss and 11 sacks this season. (Amy Davis/Amy Davis)

Here are The Baltimore Sun’s All-Metro football defense teams for the 2021 season.

Player of the Year

Derrick Moore, St. Frances, senior, defensive end

The top-ranked Panthers (8-1) had another incredible season, and Moore was a major reason for that. The senior defensive end was a one-man wrecking crew on the field and a leader off it.

Moore contributed 52 tackles, 23 tackles for loss and 11 sacks this season for the school from East Baltimore. The Panthers lost their first game of the season to St. Thomas Aquinas of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and never lost again.

Moore’s coach, Messay Hailemariam, said one thing that stood out about the senior was his desire to work hard and learn.

“He’s a humble kid, and he just kept getting better and better,” Hailemariam said. “He has all the tools he needs to be successful, and he’s a very cerebral football player. He led by example this season. He saw what was ahead of him, and he just continued to develop.”

Moore had originally committed to Oklahoma, but decided to change his commitment when Sooners coach Lincoln Riley left for Southern California. He signed with Michigan and coach Jim Harbaugh during the early signing period.

First team

Jaishawn Barham, St. Frances, senior, linebacker

Barham led the Panthers with 103 tackles, eight sacks, three forced fumbles and three pass breakups. After originally committing to South Carolina, the four-star prospect flipped to Maryland on national signing day.

Darrien Lewis, St. Frances, senior, linebacker

A force against both the run and the pass, Lewis pitched in 88 tackles, six sacks and five pass breakups. He has not yet committed to a college for next season.

Anto Saka, Loyola Blakefield, senior, linebacker

The leader of the Dons’ defense, Saka contributed 50 tackles, 11 sacks, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. The four-star prospect will play football at Northwestern next season.

Archbishop Spalding's Kellan Wyatt signs his national letter of intent Dec. 15 to play football at Maryland.
Archbishop Spalding's Kellan Wyatt signs his national letter of intent Dec. 15 to play football at Maryland. (Courtesy of Spalding)

Kellan Wyatt, Archbishop Spalding, senior, linebacker

Maybe the best defensive player in the MIAA A Conference, Wyatt did it all with 51 tackles, nine tackles for loss, five sacks, and two fumble recoveries. The three-star prospect will play at Maryland next season.

Dani Dennis-Sutton, McDonogh, senior, defensive end

Dennis-Sutton was a beast for the Eagles, contributing 44 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, three sacks, one safety and one fumble recovery. The four-star prospect will play at Penn State next season.

McDonogh defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton signs his national letter of intent Dec. 15 to play football at Penn State.
McDonogh defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton signs his national letter of intent Dec. 15 to play football at Penn State. (Courtesy of McDonogh)

Stephen Schulze, Mount Saint Joseph, senior, defensive end

A great scholar as well as an athlete, Schulze contributed 89 tackles and 13 sacks to lead the Gaels’ defense this season. He is weighing scholarship offers from several college programs.

Dalan Johnson, Dundalk, senior, defensive line

Johnson helped the Owls control the line of scrimmage, recording 53 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and 10 sacks for the Class 4A/3A state finalists. He is still undecided about which college to attend.

Calvert Hall defensive lineman Daniel Owens signs his national letter of intent Dec. 15 to play football at Maryland.
Calvert Hall defensive lineman Daniel Owens signs his national letter of intent Dec. 15 to play football at Maryland. (Courtesy of Calvert Hall)

Daniel Owens, Calvert Hall, senior, defensive line

A key piece for the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference champions, Owens contributed 17 tackles, four sacks and three pass breakups. He will play football for Maryland next season.

Kendall Marks, Mervo, senior, cornerback

Marks helped lead the Mustangs to the Class 4A/3A state title this season with 32 tackles, three interceptions and 12 pass breakups. He will play football for Saint Francis (Pa.) next year.

K.P. Price, Calvert Hall, junior, cornerback

Maybe the best corner in the MIAA A Conference, Price had 51 tackles, four interceptions, one sack and two forced fumbles. He already has scholarship offers from Syracuse, Boston College and West Virginia.

Archbishop Spalding's Mansoor Delane signs his national letter of intent Dec. 15 to play football at Virginia Tech.
Archbishop Spalding's Mansoor Delane signs his national letter of intent Dec. 15 to play football at Virginia Tech. (Courtesy of Spalding)

Mansoor Delane, Archbishop Spalding, senior, safety

The leader of the Cavaliers’ back end, Delane had 24 tackles, three interceptions and three tackles for loss. The three-star prospect will play at Virginia Tech next season.

Lavain Scruggs III, Archbishop Spalding, senior, defensive back

Scruggs was a major factor in the Cavaliers’ pass defense, pitching in 20 tackles and one interception. The thee-star prospect will play at Maryland next season.

Braxtyn Koch, Winters Mill, senior, punter

Koch was a weapon for the Falcons this season, averaging 37.6 yards on his punts. The son of Ravens punter Sam Koch has not yet committed to a college for next season.

Second team

Dylan Aguilera, Calvert Hall, senior, linebacker

Dominik Downs, Broadneck, senior, linebacker

Abdullah Sargeant, Dundalk, senior, linebacker

Robert Smith, Dunbar, senior, linebacker

Byron McCoy, Milford Mill, senior, defensive end

Charles Ngansi, Oakland Mills, junior, defensive end

Mason Robinson, McDonogh, junior, defensive end

Da’Shawn Womack, St. Frances, junior, defensive end

Kwan Williams, McDonogh, senior, defensive tackle

Lavar Banks, Edgewood, senior, cornerback

Jamal Hood, St. Frances, senior, cornerback

Kyle Lane, Chesapeake-AA, senior, safety

Marcus Nicholson, Dundalk, senior, safety

Nicky Brown, Boys’ Latin, senior, punter

