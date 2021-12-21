McDonogh forward Jacob Murrell named Player of the Year to headline 2021 Baltimore Sun boys soccer All-Metro teams

Here are The Baltimore Sun’s All-Metro selections for the 2021 boys soccer season.
Player of the Year
Jacob Murrell, McDonogh, senior, forward
Murrell enjoyed one of the most productive seasons in Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference history, finishing with 41 goals and 20 assists to lead the No. 2 Eagles (22-3) to the league championship game.
Despite heavy marking from opposing defenses, the Georgetown commit directly contributed to 80% of his team’s 79 goals. He scored at least one goal in 22 of the team’s 25 games and finished with eight hat tricks. In addition to the staggering numbers, Murrell was the leader of a young team that missed the 2020 season because of COVID-19 restrictions.
“Jacob’s combination of pace, power and technique makes him a difficult matchup for opposing defenses,” McDonogh coach Brandon Quaranta said. “The year he put together makes him an all-time great in our program’s history.”
Coach of the Year
Rich Zinkand, Calvert Hall
The table was set for a promising campaign with a preseason national ranking adding to Calvert Hall’s high expectations. The No. 1 Cardinals delivered.
They capped their 22-2-1 season with a 2-1 double-overtime win against No. 2 McDonogh, as Rich Monath’s goal secured the program’s fifth MIAA A Conference championship. It was the second title under Zinkand, who has a 112-63-12 career mark in his 10 seasons.
All season, the Cardinals consistently possessed the ball for long stretches, brilliantly strung together passes and shared the scoring load with eight players scoring five or more goals. They finished No. 7 nationally in Prep Soccer’s Fall Fab 50 poll.
“We took a professional approach, taking things one day at a time. The high early expectations added pressure and the boys responded,” said Zinkand, who praised the effort from his assistant coaches, Frank Assaro and Geoff Foltyn.
First team
Gus Bachmann, Severna Park, senior, forward
Equally dangerous in space and tight quarters, Bachmann, who had 22 goals and 13 assists in his four-year career, registered 12 goals and eight assists in leading the No. 5 Falcons (15-2-1) to co-Anne Arundel County and 4A East region crowns.
Brady Geho, Archbishop Curley, junior, forward
Strong on the ball with a booming shot, the three-year varsity player led the No. 9 Friars (12-9-1) with 20 goals and six assists, enjoying six multi-goal games and an overtime winner against Loyola Blakefield in an MIAA A quarterfinal.
Rich Monath, Calvert Hall, junior, forward
The savvy playmaker proved clutch as the No. 1 Cardinals’ leading scorer with 15 goals and 11 assists. He scored the area’s biggest goal in a 2-1 double-overtime win against No. 2 McDonogh in the MIAA A championship game.
Cody Angelini, Calvert Hall, junior, midfielder
The three-year varsity player was consistent from Day 1, bringing high technical skills from end to end. He contributed nine goals — including two game-winners — and four assists for the MIAA A champion Cardinals.
Adrian Gonzalez, C. Milton Wright, senior, midfielder
A physically dominant player, especially in the air, Gonzalez controlled the middle and consistently produced with 15 goals and four assists — including three goals and two assists in the No. 4 Mustangs’ (14-4-1) run to the Class 3A title game.
Jimmy Linsenmeyer, Mt. Hebron, senior, midfielder
The four-year starter and two-year captain was the area’s most complete two-way midfielder. He finished the season with 13 goals and seven assists and thrived defensively for the Class 3A East region champion No. 7 Vikings (12-2-1).
Colin McCarthy, Severn, senior, midfielder
A dynamic playmaker and steadying influence, the captain capped a 20-goal, 16-assist season with a game-winning goal and an assist as the No. 11 Admirals (18-1) beat St. Mary’s, 2-0, for the MIAA B championship. McCarthy closed a three-year career with 46 goals and 33 assists.
Ryan Skandalis, John Carroll, junior, midfielder
The three-year starter and captain is the team’s centerpiece, bringing poise and often sensational play at center midfield. He finished the season with 14 goals and 10 assists in leading the No. 3 Patriots (14-7-2) to the MIAA A semifinals.
Will Andrus, Calvert Hall, senior, defender
A four-year varsity player and captain at right back, Andrus used exceptional skills, quickness and tenacity to shut down opponents and make timely runs in the attacking end for the MIAA A champion Cardinals, who posted 13 shutouts.
Trevor Grodsky, McDonogh, junior, defender
The smooth center back brought high skills, field sense and leadership to keep the Eagles’ defense organized. He was equally poised working the ball up the field and creating chances in the offensive third, finishing with five goals and six assists.
Zach Tettemer, Broadneck, senior, defender
The four-year varsity player and captain brought do-everything skills at center back for the co-Anne Arundel County champion No. 6 Bruins (14-2). Tettemer consistently won possession and distributed passes effectively while also making an impact on offense with six goals and three assists.
Ricky Schissler, Archbishop Curley, senior, defender
The St. John’s commit, four-year starter and two-year captain brought high skills, a strong work rate and leadership in the Friars’ run to the MIAA A semifinals. He also made the most of timely runs to contribute three goals and three assists in the offensive end.
Jordy Eckman, Loyola Blakefield, junior, goalkeeper
With fine command of the penalty area, the three-year starter finished with 128 saves and nine shutouts. His poised leadership helped the No. 10 Dons (10-8-3) overcome a rocky start to reach the MIAA A playoffs.
Second team
Ryan Calheira, Concordia Prep, junior, forward
Zach Eichelberger, Perry Hall, senior, forward
Mikey Johnson, Broadneck, senior, forward
Siji Jolayemi, Glenelg, junior, forward
Eddie Aguilar, Centennial, senior, midfielder
Elijah Brijbasi, Gilman, sophomore, midfielder
Kaden Bryan, Marriotts Ridge, junior, midfielder
Brian St. Martin, Mount Saint Joseph, senior, midfielder
Gavin Carmichael, Loyola Blakefield, sophomore, defender
Will Derbyshire, Towson, senior, defender
Sammy Molz, Centennial, senior, defender
Brandon Asch, Severna Park, senior, goalkeeper
Nate Jones, Calvert Hall, senior, goalkeeper