Baltimore Sun boys basketball preview: Storylines, players to watch and the top 15 teams heading into the 2021-22 season

Tavon McGee, a 2002 Poly grad who was a three-sport star, is excited to make his own mark with a new group. In 10 years, Brand’s program gained national prominence, winning three Baltimore City titles and an unprecedented three straight Class 3A state championships from 2016-19. McGee, who coached five years at Northwestern and has extensive youth coaching experience, applauds the team’s recent accomplishments but doesn’t feel like he’s filling any shoes. He’s stressing fundamentals and the Engineers will lean on their athleticism to get after teams with pressure defense.