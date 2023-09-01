Spectators run for cover as multiple shots ring out during the kickoff of the 2023-2024 varsity football season between the Dunbar Poets and the Loyola Blakefield Dons at William F. "Sugar" Cain Field Friday Sept. 1, 2023. The game, in which the Dons led, was suspended with seconds remaining in the first half. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff)

Spectators run for cover as multiple shots ring out during the kickoff of the 2023-2024 varsity football season between the Dunbar Poets and the Loyola Blakefield Dons at William F. "Sugar" Cain Field Friday Sept. 1, 2023. The game, in which the Dons led, was suspended with seconds remaining in the first half. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Shooting near the Dunbar-Loyola football game | PHOTOS

Advertisement

Players and fans run for cover at the Dunbar vs. Loyola Blakefield football game after shots rang out near the stadium at the close of the first half.

Shooting nearby, cancels Loyola Blakefield/ Dunbar football

Spectators run for cover as multiple shots ring out during the kickoff of the 2023-2024 varsity football season between the Dunbar Poets and the Loyola Blakefield Dons at William F. "Sugar" Cain Field Friday Sept. 1, 2023. The game, in which the Dons led, was suspended with seconds remaining in the first half. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff)

Spectators run for cover as multiple shots ring out during the kickoff of the 2023-2024 varsity football season between the Dunbar Poets and the Loyola Blakefield Dons at William F. "Sugar" Cain Field Friday Sept. 1, 2023. The game, in which the Dons led, was suspended with seconds remaining in the first half. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement

Shooting nearby, cancels Loyola Blakefield/ Dunbar football

Spectators climb into the snack stand as multiple shots ring out just behind the shack during the kickoff of the 2023-2024 varsity football season between the Dunbar Poets and the Loyola Blakefield Dons at William F. "Sugar" Cain Field Friday Sept. 1, 2023. The game, in which the Dons led, was suspended with seconds remaining in the first half. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff)

Spectators climb into the snack stand as multiple shots ring out just behind the shack during the kickoff of the 2023-2024 varsity football season between the Dunbar Poets and the Loyola Blakefield Dons at William F. "Sugar" Cain Field Friday Sept. 1, 2023. The game, in which the Dons led, was suspended with seconds remaining in the first half. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement

Shooting nearby, cancels Loyola Blakefield/ Dunbar football

Players from both teams lie on the turf for protection while one sprints across the field as multiple shots ring out during the kickoff of the 2023-2024 varsity football season between the Dunbar Poets and the Loyola Blakefield Dons at William F. "Sugar" Cain Field Friday Sept. 1, 2023. The game, in which the Dons led, was suspended with seconds remaining in the first half. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff)

Players from both teams lie on the turf for protection while one sprints across the field as multiple shots ring out during the kickoff of the 2023-2024 varsity football season between the Dunbar Poets and the Loyola Blakefield Dons at William F. "Sugar" Cain Field Friday Sept. 1, 2023. The game, in which the Dons led, was suspended with seconds remaining in the first half. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement

Shooting nearby, cancels Loyola Blakefield/ Dunbar football

Spectators rush toward a far exit as multiple shots ring out during the kickoff of the 2023-2024 varsity football season between the Dunbar Poets and the Loyola Blakefield Dons at William F. "Sugar" Cain Field Friday Sept. 1, 2023. The game, in which the Dons led, was suspended with seconds remaining in the first half. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff)

Spectators rush toward a far exit as multiple shots ring out during the kickoff of the 2023-2024 varsity football season between the Dunbar Poets and the Loyola Blakefield Dons at William F. "Sugar" Cain Field Friday Sept. 1, 2023. The game, in which the Dons led, was suspended with seconds remaining in the first half. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement

Loyola Blakefield at Dunbar football Sept. 1, 2023

Fans lie stunned, holding hands and trying to make sense of the events after multiple shots rang out during the kickoff of the 2023-2024 varsity football season between the Dunbar Poets and the Loyola Blakefield Dons at William F. "Sugar" Cain Field Friday Sept. 1, 2023. The game, in which the Dons led, was suspended with seconds remaining in the first half. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff)

Fans lie stunned, holding hands and trying to make sense of the events after multiple shots rang out during the kickoff of the 2023-2024 varsity football season between the Dunbar Poets and the Loyola Blakefield Dons at William F. "Sugar" Cain Field Friday Sept. 1, 2023. The game, in which the Dons led, was suspended with seconds remaining in the first half. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement

Loyola Blakefield at Dunbar football Sept. 1, 2023

Police direct traffic to clear the road bed after multiple shots rang out, leaving shell casings along the street during the kickoff of the 2023-2024 varsity football season between the Dunbar Poets and the Loyola Blakefield Dons at William F. "Sugar" Cain Field Friday Sept. 1, 2023. The game, in which the Dons led, was suspended with seconds remaining in the first half. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff)

Police direct traffic to clear the road bed after multiple shots rang out, leaving shell casings along the street during the kickoff of the 2023-2024 varsity football season between the Dunbar Poets and the Loyola Blakefield Dons at William F. "Sugar" Cain Field Friday Sept. 1, 2023. The game, in which the Dons led, was suspended with seconds remaining in the first half. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement

Loyola Blakefield at Dunbar football Sept. 1, 2023

Spectators run along one end zone for safety as multiple shots rang out during the kickoff of the 2023-2024 varsity football season between the Dunbar Poets and the Loyola Blakefield Dons at William F. "Sugar" Cain Field Friday Sept. 1, 2023. The game, in which the Dons led, was suspended with seconds remaining in the first half. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff)

Spectators run along one end zone for safety as multiple shots rang out during the kickoff of the 2023-2024 varsity football season between the Dunbar Poets and the Loyola Blakefield Dons at William F. "Sugar" Cain Field Friday Sept. 1, 2023. The game, in which the Dons led, was suspended with seconds remaining in the first half. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement