Shooting near the Dunbar-Loyola football game | PHOTOS

Players from both teams lie on the turf for protection while one sprints across the field as multiple shots ring out during the kickoff of the 2023-2024 varsity football season between the Dunbar Poets and the Loyola Blakefield Dons at William F. "Sugar" Cain Field Friday Sept. 1, 2023. The game, in which the Dons led, was suspended with seconds remaining in the first half. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)