Mervo High School football player Elijah Gorham dies nearly month after sustaining serious injury in a game in September

By  and
Baltimore Sun
Oct 11, 2021 4:32 PM

Elijah Gorham, a football player at Baltimore’s Mergenthaler Vocational Technical High School, has died at age 18, officials said Monday.

“Our hearts are heavy today as we mourn the passing of our fellow brother, and teammate Elijah Gorham,” read a statement from Mervo High School Football on Twitter. “We ask that our football community continue to uplift Elijah’s family, teammates and friends in prayer.”

The official cause of death was unclear. The senior wide receiver was seriously injured during a game against Dunbar High School on Sept. 18, when he landed hard trying to make a catch in the end zone. He stayed down along the sideline for nearly 45 minutes, and then he was taken to a local hospital by ambulance.

Coaches did not initially disclose the nature of Gorham’s injury but said the next day that a surgery to repair it appeared successful, although he remained hospitalized.

“He’s still recovering from the surgery, but all signs are pointing in the right direction, so the family and everybody is just remaining prayerful,” Mergenthaler coach Patrick Dixon said at the time.

This article will be updated.

