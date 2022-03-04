‘Walking for him’: Baltimore family begins efforts to memorialize football player Elijah Gorham through legislation, foundation

Though nearly five months have passed since the death of high school football player Elijah Gorham, the 17-year-old still fills his mother’s house in Northeast Baltimore.
Upstairs in his old bedroom, a life-size cardboard cutout of a young Elijah beams from one corner, flashing a rare smile revealing his braces. His favorite sneakers sit on the dresser, encased in glass boxes decoratively stacked. There are football jerseys and photos everywhere, and on his bed, a pair of pillows show Elijah in his football uniform — bright yellow with a blue #7.
The whole room is a carefully crafted tribute to the young man, an ambitious football star who saw himself playing under the NFL lights, who asked his mother, Shantres Shaw, to borrow a ladder during the COVID-19 pandemic so he could keep practicing footwork drills in the yard.
Now, Gorham’s family is hoping to have him memorialized in Maryland law and through a nascent foundation focused on injury awareness in youth sports — to be named 7STRONG.
During a Sept. 18 game, the Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical High School wide receiver crashed to the ground in the end zone after diving for a pass. He walked to the sideline and was treated by medical staff for nearly 45 minutes before being transported by ambulance to Shock Trauma, where he later died. He had suffered a traumatic brain injury, the medical examiner’s office said.
On Thursday afternoon, the Elijah Gorham Act, a bill including a variety of emergency protocols for middle and high school sports, had its first hearing in the General Assembly.
Though its provisions aren’t specifically tied to Gorham’s injury, the bill would require the State Board of Education to develop new mandatory programming for middle and high school athletes about heat stroke, concussions, brain injuries and the associated protocols.
“That would be a great accomplishment for his legacy,” said Elijah’s father, James Gorham.
The bill would also require defibrillators and cold water immersion equipment at all school-sponsored practices and games, and require schools to develop, rehearse and share emergency action plans, codifying procedures that some schools in the state may already practice.
“It is — I think — very common sense,” said Del. Brooke Lierman, the bill’s sponsor in the House of Delegates. “I was frankly pretty surprised that this doesn’t already happen at all of our schools. Because this can really be the difference, you know, between a child living or dying.”
The bill was in the works prior to Gorham’s death, and is championed by the Jordan McNair Foundation, which was established in 2018 in honor of the University of Maryland football player of the same name who died that year after suffering heat stroke at a team workout.
Rehearsing emergency action plans is just as critical as conducting fire drills, said Marty McNair, Jordan’s father and co-founder of his foundation.
“Every time you walk out on the field, you have a potential for a fire,” McNair said.
In the wake of Gorham’s death, Baltimore City Public Schools reviewed the actions of its personnel and determined its policies were followed — although no official report was produced, spokesman André Riley said.
“We appreciate the naming of the proposed bill as a tribute to a stellar student-athlete. The passing of Elijah Gorham was a tragic event, and our community continues to mourn his passing,” wrote Baltimore City Public Schools spokesman André Riley in a statement. “We welcome recommendations and support from our legislative delegation that help us in our ongoing efforts to keep all student-athletes safe.”
The bill also has support of the Maryland Athletic Trainers’ Association, said Wes Robinson, who served as the group’s president from 2018 to 2020. In particular, the requirement that AEDs be placed at practices and games — and not just in school buildings — is an improvement, he said.
“I’ve heard from too many of my colleagues that they have an AED at their school but they have no access to it. It’s locked in the nurse’s office. It’s kept in a different building. They’re not allowed to take it out to the field. It’s not available after school hours,” Robinson said during Thursday’s hearing.
Patrick Nixon, Gorham’s football coach at Mervo, said his team already practices their emergency plans at the beginning of each season, and keeps equipment like AEDs on the sidelines during practices and games. Nixon said officials should consider a policy — either locally or at the state level — that would station staffed ambulances at or near certain high school games. It’s something Shaw and Gorham said they would like to see considered as well.
”Timing is definitely of importance when it comes to serious injuries,” Nixon said.
In Gorham’s case, about 45 minutes elapsed before he was hospital-bound.
“I don’t know why it took the time that it took,” Nixon said. “Obviously, it wasn’t fast enough.”
Fire department dispatch records show that an off-duty EMT at the game called 911 at 2:11 p.m. An ambulance arrived at the school about 8 minutes later, and 20 minutes elapsed before the ambulance left for the hospital.
Immediately after watching the play in the end zone when Gorham fell, Nixon said he did not think the young man had suffered a head injury. For one thing, Gorham appeared to land on his chest and stomach first, Nixon said.
“It is kind of hard to believe that he’s gone and it happened on that play,” Nixon said. “We initially thought he had the wind knocked out of him.”
A city schools medic was on the field and treated Gorham after the play, Nixon said, and soon it became clear: “He needed a different type of care that none of us on the football field could provide,” Nixon said.
Once at Shock Trauma, Elijah underwent brain surgery, Shaw said, to relieve pressure on his skull.
“They told me it was a one in a million for that to happen, because he had on his helmet,” Shaw said.
After all, Elijah was young and otherwise healthy. Both Shaw and Nixon said he had not been diagnosed with a concussion prior.
For about a month, Shaw sat by her son’s side in the hospital, even clipping his toenails as he lay in bed. She talked to him, too. Sometimes a prayer, sometimes a whispered encouragement.
”Just like it was game day. You’re strong. You’re strong,” she told him. “You’re mother’s strong. Whatever comes with it, I’m right there.”
But Elijah never woke. He died on Oct. 11, 2021.
“I think about him every day,” James Gorham said. “I’m waiting for him to come down the steps right here.”
These days, Shaw walks upstairs to her son’s old bedroom to sit beside him. His urn, decorated with a black football helmet labeled “#7″ sits in a glass case in one corner. All of the football jerseys filling the room — including those donated by the Ravens and Bowie State University — are #7s, too. That was always Elijah’s number, going back to his days in youth football, Shaw says.
In the months following her son’s death, after all the gifts and recognition (including during a Ravens home game) Shaw has continued efforts to memorialize him.
She celebrated with the Mervo Mustangs when the team won the Class 4A/3A football state championship in December. And she celebrated what would have been Elijah’s 18th birthday, complete with a bright orange cake, topped with an edible Nike Air Force One sneaker and gold #7 chain.
“He physically can’t be there,” Shaw said. “So I’m walking for him.”
It is perhaps those milestones that are the most difficult, she said. Watching the college prep and prom dates with a sudden and unexpected distance. But her new forays into advocacy have been welcome distractions.
Through 7STRONG, Shaw is hopeful she will host an annual flag football tournament in Elijah’s memory, and use it as an opportunity to teach student athletes and their parents and coaches to recognize the importance of safety protocols. Aptly, the games will be seven-on-seven, she said.
In the meantime, Shaw is accepting donations for 7STRONG through the website for Baltimore youth-led nonprofit Youth as Resources, said executive director Julie Reeder. Two of Elijah’s siblings once served on the organization’s board, Shaw said, so working together just made sense.
“It’s just the right thing to do,” Reeder said.