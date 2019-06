Steve Ruark, Patuxent Publishing

Spalding football coach Mike Whittles turned what could have been a sad story into one that has become inspiration to players on his team and others. Battling stage-four pancreatic cancer, Whittles pressed through to continue coaching his team, and his mantra "make every day count" became a theme for the season as the Cavaliers went 7-4 and reached the MIAA A conference semifinals. Spalding held a fundraising night in September and sold purple wristbands to support pancreatic cancer research. They've also sold T-shirts with "Make every day count" on the back. Meanwhile, the 57-year-old Whittles has refused to let go of the sense of humor and optimism that made him so well-liked in the first place. "I don't want to change the way I do things," Whittles said. "I don't want my personality to change. You've got to laugh at yourself still. That's the best thing I can do."