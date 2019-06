Gene Sweeney Jr., Baltimore Sun

Time: Friday, 3 p.m. Outlook: The two-time defending state champion Poets are seeking their 14th title, which would tie them with Allegany for most in state history. The area's most storied program is back on top after winning the Baltimore City's Division I championship and once again taking over the No. 1 ranking. The Poets have been winning with cohesive team defense and a balanced offense, paying close attention to detail in key moments of games. Senior guard Evan Singletary (15 points, 3.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists) brings a complete game, senior point guard Donte Pretlow (eight points, six assists) effectively runs the show and senior forward Aaron Parham (10 points, 8.4 rebounds) does all the little things under the basket that is needed to pull out wins. Pocomoke, which reached the state semifinals last season, also has enjoyed its share of success with three state titles, the last coming in 2002. The Warriors from Worcester County have four players averaging 12 points or better, led by junior forward Jakil Pritchett, who averages 15.3 points and 10.9 rebounds. Dunbar has limited opponents to 47 points per game, while the Warriors have scored 75 per contest. Pictured: Aaron Parham