Advertisement Advertisement High School sports Sports Photos: 2010 Spring All-Metro teams Jun 09, 2010 | 11:01 AM Images of The Baltimore Sun's All-Metro selections in boys and girls lacrosse, baseball, softball, and boys and girls track and field Next Gallery PHOTOS 2019 All-Metro girls lacrosse first team PHOTOS 2019 All-Metro baseball first team Advertisement High School sports High School sports 2019 All-Metro softball first team Jun 18, 2019 2019 All-Metro boys outdoor track and field first team 2019 All-Metro girls outdoor track and field first team Brooks Robinson High School All-Star game State Track Meet Day 1 Baltimore-area high school Athletes of the Week in 2018-19 2019 Baltimore City boys lacrosse championship 2018-19 All-Metro girls basketball first team