Towson vs. Sparrows Point in football | PHOTOS

From left, Trenton Knight, Sparrows Point, celebrates his touchdown against Towson with teammate Dylan Paugh during their high school football game at Sparrows Point.
(Kim Hairston)

Mar 25, 2021
Sparrows Point plays Towson in football on March 25, 2021.
From left, Trenton Knight, Sparrows Point, celebrates his touchdown against Towson with teammate Dylan Paugh during their high school football game at Sparrows Point. (Kim Hairston)
From left, Blake Tudor, Sparrows Point, misses a tackle on Kane Howe, Towson, in the 1st quarter of their high school football game. (Kim Hairston)
Center, #2 Kaleb Morton, Sparrows Point, looks for a receiver during a high school football game against Towson. (Kim Hairston)
From left, Kamol Corphew, Sparrows Point, is chased by Kyle Reser, Towson, in the first quarter. (Kim Hairston)
Diquann Baker, Towson, sprints toward the line as he scores a touchdown late in the second quarter. (Kim Hairston)
From left, Kane Howe, Towson, tackles Trenton Knight, Sparrows Point, in the first quarter of their high school football game. (Kim Hairston)
Right, Trenton Knight, gains yards against Towson. (Kim Hairston)
From left, Trenton Knight, Sparrows Point, is slowed by Kane Howe, Towson, as he carries the ball. (Kim Hairston)
Center, Kaleb Morton, Sparrows Point, loses the ball under pressure from Angelo Gaskins, Towson, but recovers. (Kim Hairston)
From left, Jacob Vanik, Towson, closes in as Kaleb Morton, Sparrows Point, gets a hand on the ball he lost under pressure from #82 Angelo Gaskins, Towson, in the second half of their high school football game. (Kim Hairston)
