Towson vs. Hereford in boys lacrosse | PHOTOS

Towson's Nate Hochrein, left, shoots past Hereford's Jacob Harris, right, to score in the first quarter of boys lacrosse game on June 1, 2021.
(Kenneth K. Lam)

Jun 01, 2021
Towson boys lacrosse plays Hereford.
Towson vs. Hereford
Towson's Nate Hochrein, left, shoots past Hereford's Jacob Harris, right, to score in the first quarter of boys lacrosse game on June 1, 2021.
Towson vs. Hereford
Towson's Nate Hochrein, center, tried but failed to get through Hereford's Nick Reda (#31), left, and Colin Manankil, right, in the first quarter.
Towson vs. Hereford
Towson's Ben Ellis, left, winds up to shoot against Hereford.
Towson vs. Hereford
Towson's Evan Jones, left, celebrates after scoring on Hereford goalie Logan Bush, right, in the first quarter of boys lacrosse game.
Towson vs. Hereford
Towson's Will Derbyshire (#22) shoots and scores on Hereford goalie Logan Bush, left, in the second quarter.
Towson vs. Hereford
Towson High head coach Rick Brocato in action against Hereford during boys lacrosse game.
Towson vs. Hereford
Hereford head coach Kyle Leppert in action against Towson.
