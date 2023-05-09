NOTICE

Towson High School players celebrate winning the Baltimore County girls lacrosse championship game at Towson High School on Monday, May 8, 2023. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun)

Towson vs. Dulaney in girls lacrosse | PHOTOS

Towson defeats Dulaney, 17-4, in girl lacrosse championship game.

Towson High School players celebrate winning the Baltimore County girls lacrosse championship game at Towson High School on Monday, May 8, 2023. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun)

Towson players celebrate winning the Baltimore County girls lacrosse championship game. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun)

Towson's Clara Fitch, (16) scores an empty goal. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun)

Dulaney's keeper Audrey Simoes, (11) tries to maneuver around Towson defenders. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun)

Dulaney's Natalie Craowley, (9) scores a goal against Towson's keeper Meghan Cottrell, (28) during the Baltimore County girls lacrosse championship game at Towson High School. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun)

Towson's Leila Mazhari, (8) tries to maneuver around Dulaney defenders during the championship game. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun)

Dulaney's keeper Audrey Simoes, (11) makes a save against Towson’s Avery Briggs. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun)

Towson's Gabi Galvez, (13) scores a goal against Dulaney's keeper Audrey Simoes, (11) during the Baltimore County girls lacrosse championship game. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun)

Towson's Mary Claire Heubeck, (25) tries to maneuver around Dulaney defenders. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun)

