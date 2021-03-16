xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">

St. Frances vs. Mt. Carmel in boys basketball | PHOTOS

St. Frances' Derik Queen, center, scores against Mount Carmel's Kevin Kalu (#4), right, and Mitchell Kalu (#34) in the first quarter of boys basketball game.
(Kenneth K. Lam)

St. Frances vs. Mt. Carmel in boys basketball | PHOTOS

Mar 15, 2021
Advertisement
Advertisement
St. Frances plays Mount Carmel in boys basketball game on March 15, 2021.
St. Frances vs. Mount Carmel
St. Frances' Mount Carmel's Deon Perry (#1) drives past St. Frances' Cortez Johnson, right, to the basket in the second quarter of boys basketball game on Mar. 15, 2021.
St. Frances' Mount Carmel's Deon Perry (#1) drives past St. Frances' Cortez Johnson, right, to the basket in the second quarter of boys basketball game on Mar. 15, 2021. (Kenneth K. Lam)
St. Frances vs. Mount Carmel
Mount Carmel's Deon Perry, right, tries to block a shot by St. Frances' Daquan Davis (#24) in the second quarter.
Mount Carmel's Deon Perry, right, tries to block a shot by St. Frances' Daquan Davis (#24) in the second quarter. (Kenneth K. Lam)
St. Frances vs. Mount Carmel
St. Frances' Cortez Johnson, left, blocks a shot by Mount Carmel's Deon Perry.
St. Frances' Cortez Johnson, left, blocks a shot by Mount Carmel's Deon Perry. (Kenneth K. Lam)
St. Frances vs. Mount Carmel
St. Frances' Derik Queen (#22), right, blocks a shot by Mount Carmel's Kevin Kalu, left, in the second quarter of boys basketball game.
St. Frances' Derik Queen (#22), right, blocks a shot by Mount Carmel's Kevin Kalu, left, in the second quarter of boys basketball game. (Kenneth K. Lam)
St. Frances vs. Mount Carmel
St. Frances' Khyrie Staten, left, goes up for a dunk against Mount Carmel's Toby Nnadozie (#2) in the first quarter.
St. Frances' Khyrie Staten, left, goes up for a dunk against Mount Carmel's Toby Nnadozie (#2) in the first quarter. (Kenneth K. Lam)
St. Frances vs. Mount Carmel
St. Frances' Derik Queen, center, scores against Mount Carmel's Kevin Kalu (#4), right, and Mitchell Kalu (#34) in the first quarter of boys basketball game.
St. Frances' Derik Queen, center, scores against Mount Carmel's Kevin Kalu (#4), right, and Mitchell Kalu (#34) in the first quarter of boys basketball game. (Kenneth K. Lam)
St. Frances vs. Mount Carmel
St. Frances' Byron Ireland, right, steals the ball away from Mount Carmel's Toby Nnadozie in front of St. Frances' Elijah Davis (#2) in the first quarter.
St. Frances' Byron Ireland, right, steals the ball away from Mount Carmel's Toby Nnadozie in front of St. Frances' Elijah Davis (#2) in the first quarter. (Kenneth K. Lam)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement