St. Mary's players celebrate after defeating Boys' Latin, 10-9, in MIAA A conference lacrosse. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

St. Mary's vs. Boys' Latin in boys lacrosse | PHOTOS

St. Mary's boys lacrosse team beats Boys' Latin, 10-9.

St. Mary's players celebrate after defeating Boys' Latin, 10-9, in MIAA A conference lacrosse. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

St. Mary's Bobby Keane, left, celebrates his eventual game-winning goal against Boys' Latin with teammate Jake Kucinski.

St. Mary's Bobby Keane, left, celebrates his eventual game-winning goal against Boys' Latin with teammate Jake Kucinski. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

St. Mary's defenseman Dillon Torggler (#99) celebrates his goal against Boys' Latin's with teammate Gavin Burlace.

St. Mary's defenseman Dillon Torggler (#99) celebrates his goal against Boys' Latin's with teammate Gavin Burlace. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

St. Mary's Gavin Burlace, top, shoots over Boys' Latin's Drew Wehberg, right, in the third quarter.

St. Mary's Gavin Burlace, top, shoots over Boys' Latin's Drew Wehberg, right, in the third quarter. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Boys' Latin's Matthew Higgins, bottom, scores against St. Mary's goalie Shea Kennedy, right, in the second quarter.

Boys' Latin's Matthew Higgins, bottom, scores against St. Mary's goalie Shea Kennedy, right, in the second quarter. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Boys' Latin's Jackson Walsh, center, shoots past St. Mary's Wyatt Cotton (#2), left, to score against goalie Shea Kennedy in the second quarter.

Boys' Latin's Jackson Walsh, center, shoots past St. Mary's Wyatt Cotton (#2), left, to score against goalie Shea Kennedy in the second quarter. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

St. Mary's Nick Golini (#24), left, scores against Boys' Latin goalie Dylan Cadigan in the first quarter.

St. Mary's Nick Golini (#24), left, scores against Boys' Latin goalie Dylan Cadigan in the first quarter. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Boys' Latin's Matthew Higgins (#36), left, scores against St. Mary's goalie Shea Kennedy in the first quarter.

Boys' Latin's Matthew Higgins (#36), left, scores against St. Mary's goalie Shea Kennedy in the first quarter. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

