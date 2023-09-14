McDonogh's Brandon Finney Jr,, left, breaks up a pass intended for Spalding's Rolando Newton, right, in the first half of football game.

McDonogh's Brandon Finney Jr,, left, breaks up a pass intended for Spalding's Rolando Newton, right, in the first half of football game. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Spalding vs. McDonogh in football | PHOTOS

Archbishop Spalding plays McDonogh in football on September 14, 2023.

McDonogh's Brandon Finney Jr,, left, breaks up a pass intended for Spalding's Rolando Newton, right, in the first half of football game. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

McDonogh's Jefferson Exinor Jr., right, beats Spalding's Jayden Shipps, left, for a touchdown catch. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Spalding defense back Jayden Shipps, right, breaks up a potential touchdown pass intended for McDonogh's Brandon Finney Jr. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Spalding defense back Jayden Shipps, right, breaks up a potential touchdown pass intended for McDonogh's Brandon Finney Jr. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

McDonogh's Jefferson Exinor Jr., right, beats Spalding's Jayden Shipps, left, for a touchdown catch. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

McDonogh's Chase Green, left, dives into the end zone to score a touchdown against Spalding's Justin Snell (#24), from right, and Jayden Shipps (#7) in the first half of football game. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

McDonogh's Brandon Finney Jr., left, recovers a fumble against Spalding's Sean Johnson, right, in the first half of football game. Sept. 14, 2023 (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

McDonogh wide-receiver Jefferson Ezinor Jr., right, fumbles the ball as he is hit by Spalding's Alijah Jones, left, in the first half of football game. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

McDonogh wide-receiver Jefferson Ezinor Jr., right, fumbles the ball as he is hit by Spalding's Alijah Jones, left, in the first half of football game. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

