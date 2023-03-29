Spalding vs. John Carroll in baseball | PHOTOS

Spalding first baseman #28 Michael Joseph dives, but is unable to grab, a single hit by John Carroll #6 Griffin Shirk in the sixth inning. (Lloyd Fox)AdvertisementJohn Carroll catcher #8 Dallas Brooks reaches for the pitch as Spalding #6 Brayden Marrocco singles in the fifth inning against John Carroll. (Lloyd Fox)AdvertisementSpalding #17 Jacob Ruiz dives safely back to second on a pickoff attempt as John Carroll #2 Ethan Ruiz waits for the throw in the third inning. (Lloyd Fox)AdvertisementJohn Carroll #6 Griffin Shirk is tagged out at home by Spalding catcher #13 Ethan McNally in the third inning while trying to score on a double steal. (Lloyd Fox)AdvertisementSpalding #14 Cody Sharman pitches in the first inning as No. 1 Spalding takes on No. 4 John Carroll in a key MIAA a baseball game. (Lloyd Fox)AdvertisementJohn Carroll pitcher #30 Aaron Snyder works against Spalding in a key MIAA baseball game. (Lloyd Fox)