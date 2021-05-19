Spalding vs Calvert Hall in boys MIAA semifinals lacrosse | PHOTOS

xml:space="preserve">
(Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)

May 18, 2021
Spalding's Michael Weisshaar (8) celebrates his goal in the 4th period. Spalding boys' lacrosse beats Calvert Hall, 9-8, in an MIAA boys' lacrosse semifinal game at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)
Spalding's Jed Pellicano (40) cheers with the crowd after his team won. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)
Spalding's section erupts after their team won. Spalding boys' lacrosse beats Calvert Hall, 9-8, in an MIAA boys' lacrosse semifinal game at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)
Spalding's Michael Weisshaar (8) is helped up by teammates after he scored in the 4th period. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)
Calvert Hall's Donovan Lewis (14) guards Spalding's Finn Kelly (6) in the 4th period. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)
Spalding's Michael Weisshaar (8) scores a goal in the 4th period. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)
Spalding's Ryan Schrier (22) scores a goal on Calvert Hall's Tommy Lubin (2) in the 3rd period. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)
Calvert Hall's Mic Kelly (29) gets closer to the goal, defended by Spalding's Alex Ross (20). (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)
Spalding's Ryan Schrier (22) scores a goal on Calvert Hall's Tommy Lubin (2) in the 2nd period. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)
Calvert Hall's Jordan Wray (45) takes a shot on goal in the 2nd period. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)
Calvert Hall's Ethan Long (22) takes a shot on goal in the 2nd period. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)
Calvert Hall's Mic Kelly (29) celebrates with his team after scoring a goal in the 2nd period. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)
