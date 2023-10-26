Archbishop Spalding vs. Calvert Hall in boys soccer | PHOTOS

Spalding goalie Clifton Nehman, left, saves a shot by Calvert Hall's Rocco Pastore, right, in the second half. Spalding defeated Calvert Hall 2-1 in boys soccer game. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementSpalding's George Ogilvie, left, celebrates his game-tying goal against Calvert Hall with teammate Michael Lonergan in the second half. Spalding defeated Calvert Hall 2-1 in boys soccer game. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementSpalding's George Ogilvie, left, heads the ball to score the tying goal against Calvert Hall goalie Jacob Peace, from right, and Andrew Trentler in the second half. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementCalvert Hall's Ryan Henneman, center, shoots and scores against Spalding in the first half. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementSpalding's Michael Lonergan, left, fights for a header against Calvert Hall's Colin Kelly. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementCalvert Hall's Conor Moran, right, is fouled by Spalding's Hayden Marsh, left, in the first half. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementCalvert Hall's Mason Wakefield, right, eyes the ball after Spalding goalie Clifton Nehman blocks a shot. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementCalvert Hall's Ryan Henneman, center, celebrates his goal against Spalding in the first half. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementSpalding goalie Clifton Nehman, right, dives for the ball to prevent Calvert Hall's Colin Kelly to shoot. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)