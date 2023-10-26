Spalding goalie Clifton Nehman, left, saves a shot by Calvert Hall's Rocco Pastore, right, in the second half. Spalding defeated Calvert Hall 2-1 in boys soccer game.

Archbishop Spalding vs. Calvert Hall in boys soccer | PHOTOS

Archbishop Spalding defeated Calvert Hall 2-1 in boys soccer game on October 26, 2023.

Spalding's George Ogilvie, left, celebrates his game-tying goal against Calvert Hall with teammate Michael Lonergan in the second half. Spalding defeated Calvert Hall 2-1 in boys soccer game.

Spalding's George Ogilvie, left, heads the ball to score the tying goal against Calvert Hall goalie Jacob Peace, from right, and Andrew Trentler in the second half.

Calvert Hall's Ryan Henneman, center, shoots and scores against Spalding in the first half.

Spalding's Michael Lonergan, left, fights for a header against Calvert Hall's Colin Kelly.

Calvert Hall's Conor Moran, right, is fouled by Spalding's Hayden Marsh, left, in the first half.

Calvert Hall's Mason Wakefield, right, eyes the ball after Spalding goalie Clifton Nehman blocks a shot.

Calvert Hall's Ryan Henneman, center, celebrates his goal against Spalding in the first half.

Spalding goalie Clifton Nehman, right, dives for the ball to prevent Calvert Hall's Colin Kelly to shoot.

