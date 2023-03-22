Severna Park vs. Glenelg in boys lacrosse | PHOTOS

Glenelg's Ethan Sands, right, tries to prevent Severna Park's Jack Fish from shooting in the second quarter of non conference boys lacrosse game. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementSeverna Park goalie Ashby Shepherd, right, catches a shot by Glenelg's Chris Iannarino, left, in the second quarter. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementSeverna Park's John Burkhardt, right, shoots and scores in front of Glenelg's Adrian Garcia, left, in the second quarter of non conference boys lacrosse game. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementGlenelg's Tim Iannarino, right, loses the ball as he is double teamed by Severna Park's Jackson Elm, from left, and Talan Livingston in the second quarter. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementSeverna Park's Nolan Grizzle, left, fights for the loose ball against Glenelg goalie Zach Coughlin, right, in the second quarter. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementGlenelg's Conner Hammond, left, loses the ball in front of Severna Park's Ryan LaRocque, right, in the first quarter of non conference boys lacrosse game. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementSeverna Park's Jack Fish, right, who scored first goal against Glenelg celebrates with teammate Andrew Myers, left, in the first quarter. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)