Glenelg's Ethan Sands, right, tries to prevent Severna Park's Jack Fish from shooting in the second quarter of non conference boys lacrosse game.

Glenelg's Ethan Sands, right, tries to prevent Severna Park's Jack Fish from shooting in the second quarter of non conference boys lacrosse game. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Severna Park vs. Glenelg in boys lacrosse | PHOTOS

Advertisement

Severna Park boys lacrosse team plays Glenelg on March 21, 2023.

Glenelg's Ethan Sands, right, tries to prevent Severna Park's Jack Fish from shooting in the second quarter of non conference boys lacrosse game.

Glenelg's Ethan Sands, right, tries to prevent Severna Park's Jack Fish from shooting in the second quarter of non conference boys lacrosse game. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement
Severna Park goalie Ashby Shepherd, right, catches a shot by Glenelg's Chris Iannarino, left, in the second quarter.

Severna Park goalie Ashby Shepherd, right, catches a shot by Glenelg's Chris Iannarino, left, in the second quarter. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement
Severna Park's John Burkhardt, right, shoots and scores in front of Glenelg's Adrian Garcia, left, in the second quarter of non conference boys lacrosse game.

Severna Park's John Burkhardt, right, shoots and scores in front of Glenelg's Adrian Garcia, left, in the second quarter of non conference boys lacrosse game. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement
Glenelg's Tim Iannarino, right, loses the ball as he is double teamed by Severna Park's Jackson Elm, from left, and Talan Livingston in the second quarter.

Glenelg's Tim Iannarino, right, loses the ball as he is double teamed by Severna Park's Jackson Elm, from left, and Talan Livingston in the second quarter. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement
Severna Park's Nolan Grizzle, left, fights for the loose ball against Glenelg goalie Zach Coughlin, right, in the second quarter.

Severna Park's Nolan Grizzle, left, fights for the loose ball against Glenelg goalie Zach Coughlin, right, in the second quarter. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement
Glenelg's Conner Hammond, left, loses the ball in front of Severna Park's Ryan LaRocque, right, in the first quarter of non conference boys lacrosse game.

Glenelg's Conner Hammond, left, loses the ball in front of Severna Park's Ryan LaRocque, right, in the first quarter of non conference boys lacrosse game. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement
Severna Park's Jack Fish, right, who scored first goal against Glenelg celebrates with teammate Andrew Myers, left, in the first quarter.

Severna Park's Jack Fish, right, who scored first goal against Glenelg celebrates with teammate Andrew Myers, left, in the first quarter. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement