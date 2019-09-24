Advertisement Advertisement High School sports Sports River Hill vs. Wilde Lake in girls soccer, Sept. 24, 2019 | PHOTOS Sep 24, 2019 | 7:58 PM Wilde Lake defeats River Hill, 1-0, in girls soccer. Next Gallery PHOTOS Glenelg vs Long Reach Boys Soccer PHOTOS Golf Tri-match - Centennial, Marriotts Ridge and River Hill Advertisement High School sports 2019 Ravens RISE High School Football Showdowns Catonsville vs Dulaney - Boys Soccer Oakland Mills vs Mt. Hebron Catonsville vs Western Tech Mercy vs. Archbishop Spalding in girls soccer | PHOTOS Lansdowne vs Parkville Boy's Soccer MIAA football 2019 receiving leaders (through Sept. 14)