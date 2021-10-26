(Kenneth K. Lam) High School sports Sports Perry Hall vs Towson in boys soccer championship game | PHOTOS By Kenneth K. Lam Oct 26, 2021 Advertisement Advertisement Perry Hall vs. Towson in Baltimore County boys soccer championship game on October 26, 2021. (Kenneth K. Lam) Baltimore County boys soccer championship game Towson's Zachary Sales (#7), second left, celebrates with teammates after his game-winning goal over Perry Hall in overtime. Towson defeated Perry Hall 2-1 in overtime to win Baltimore County boys soccer championship game on October 26, 2021. (Kenneth K. Lam) Baltimore County boys soccer championship game Towson's Zachary Sales (#7), left, celebrates with teammates his game-winning goal over Perry Hall in overtime. (Kenneth K. Lam) Baltimore County boys soccer championship game Towson's Zachary Sales (#7), center, celebrates scores the game-winning goal against Perry Hall goalie Sean Knox, left, in overtime. (Kenneth K. Lam) Baltimore County boys soccer championship game Towson's Koshish Giri (#10), center, scores against Perry Hall's Thomas Strong, left, and David Steck, on ground, in the second half. (Kenneth K. Lam) Advertisement