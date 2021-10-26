xml:space="preserve">
Perry Hall vs. Dulaney in girls soccer championship game |...

Perry Hall's Mariah McQueen, center, celebrates after defeating Dulaney 2-1 to win Baltimore County girls soccer championship on October 26, 2021.
(Kenneth K. Lam)

Perry Hall vs. Dulaney in girls soccer championship game | PHOTOS

Kenneth K. Lam
By
Oct 26, 2021
Perry Hall vs. Dulaney in Baltimore County girls soccer championship game on October 26, 2021.
(Kenneth K. Lam)
Perry Hall's Mariah McQueen, center, celebrates after defeating Dulaney 2-1 to win Baltimore County girls soccer championship on October 26, 2021. (Kenneth K. Lam)
Perry Hall's Hannah O'Guin, right, celebrates with Emily Rennie after defeating Dulaney 2-1 to win Baltimore County girls soccer championship. (Kenneth K. Lam)
Perry Hall's Madeline Lehbar, left, battles for a header against Dulaney's Madeline Wise, right, in the first half. (Kenneth K. Lam)
Dulaney's Briana Alvarez scores on a penalty kick against Perry Hall in the first half. (Kenneth K. Lam)
Perry Hall's Mariah McQueen, left, celebrates with Lily Hines, right, after McQueen's goal against Dulaney in the first half. (Kenneth K. Lam)
Perry Hall's Hannah O'Guin (#21), right, was not able to score against Dulaney goalie Emmy Heron, left, in the first half of Baltimore County girls soccer championship game. (Kenneth K. Lam)
Perry Hall's Kyleigh Gough, right, celebrates with teammates after her goal against Dulaney in the first half. (Kenneth K. Lam)
