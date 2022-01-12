xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">

Patterson vs. Lake Clifton in boys basketball | PHOTOS

(Kenneth K. Lam/The Baltimore Sun)

Kenneth K. Lam
Jan 11, 2022
Patterson plays Lake Clifton in high school boys basketball game on Jan. 11, 2022.
(Kenneth K. Lam)
Patterson's Khaijae Wilson, left, and Dawon Williams, right, double team defend against Lake Clifton's Myles McDuffie in the second quarter of high school boys basketball game on Jan. 11, 2022. (Kenneth K. Lam/The Baltimore Sun)
Lake Clifton's Jalen Connor, left, jumps over Patterson's John Thomas, bottom, after losing the ball. (Kenneth K. Lam/The Baltimore Sun)
Patterson's Caleb Burguess, left, scrambles for the loose ball against Lake Clifton's Kristopher Mitchell, right, in the second quarter. (Kenneth K. Lam/The Baltimore Sun)
Lake Clifton's Quinton Monroe, left, goes to the basket against Patterson's Mekhi Dukes. (Kenneth K. Lam/The Baltimore Sun)
Lake Clifton boys basketball head coach Herman 'Tree' Harried in action against Patterson High School. (Kenneth K. Lam/The Baltimore Sun)
Patterson's John Thomas takes a shot against Lake Clifton in the first quarter. (Kenneth K. Lam/The Baltimore Sun)
Lake Clifton's Jalen Connor, left, battles Patterson's Caleb Burguess, right, for the ball. (Kenneth K. Lam/The Baltimore Sun)
Patterson's John Thomas takes a foul shot against Lake Clifton in the first quarter. (Kenneth K. Lam/The Baltimore Sun)
