Mt. Hebron vs. Centennial in boys soccer | PHOTOS

Centennial's Adam Fowble (16) celebrates with teammates after scoring in the second half. Mt. Hebron hosts Centennial High School boys soccer on Tuesday, September 14.
(Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)

Ulysses Muñoz
By
Sep 14, 2021
Mt. Hebron hosts Centennial High School boys soccer.
(Ulysses Muñoz)
Centennial's Adam Fowble (16) celebrates with teammates after scoring in the second half. Mt. Hebron hosts Centennial High School boys soccer on Tuesday, September 14. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)
Centennial's Adam Fowble (16) celebrates after scoring in the second half.
Centennial's Adam Fowble (16) celebrates after scoring in the second half. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)
Centennial's Adam Fowble (16) celebrates with teammates after scoring.
Centennial's Adam Fowble (16) celebrates with teammates after scoring. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)
Centennial's Adam Fowble (16) dribbles with the ball.
Centennial's Adam Fowble (16) dribbles with the ball. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)
Centennial's Riley Senisi (12) fights Mt. Hebron's Lewis Hollander (26) for control of the ball in the first half.
Centennial's Riley Senisi (12) fights Mt. Hebron's Lewis Hollander (26) for control of the ball in the first half. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)
Centennial's Noah Kantsiper (46) is pursued by Mt. Hebron's Ahmad Alamad (8) as he dribbles with the ball.
Centennial's Noah Kantsiper (46) is pursued by Mt. Hebron's Ahmad Alamad (8) as he dribbles with the ball. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)
Centennial goalkeeper Kartik Sullivan (13) stops a shot from Mt. Hebron's Jimmy Linsenmeyer (12) in the first half.
Centennial goalkeeper Kartik Sullivan (13) stops a shot from Mt. Hebron's Jimmy Linsenmeyer (12) in the first half. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)
Mt. Hebron goalkeeper Logan Dunn (0) dives to block a shot from Centennial's Adam Fowble (16) in the first half.
Mt. Hebron goalkeeper Logan Dunn (0) dives to block a shot from Centennial's Adam Fowble (16) in the first half. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)
Centennial's Mofe Omitowoju (18) dribbles with the ball.
Centennial's Mofe Omitowoju (18) dribbles with the ball. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)
Centennial's Edwin Aguilar (10) leaps up to head the ball away.
Centennial's Edwin Aguilar (10) leaps up to head the ball away. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)
Mt. Hebron's head coach Mike Linsenmeyer shouts to his team.
Mt. Hebron's head coach Mike Linsenmeyer shouts to his team. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)
Centennial's head coach Justin Thomas shouts from the sideline.
Centennial's head coach Justin Thomas shouts from the sideline. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)
Centennial's Sebastian Martinez (21) passes the ball to a teammate.
Centennial's Sebastian Martinez (21) passes the ball to a teammate. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)
Centennial's Edwin Aguilar (10) dribbles with the ball in the first half.
Centennial's Edwin Aguilar (10) dribbles with the ball in the first half. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)
Mt. Hebron's Jimmy Linsenmeyer (12) dribbles with the ball.
Mt. Hebron's Jimmy Linsenmeyer (12) dribbles with the ball. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)
