Mount Saint Joseph vs. Archbishop Spalding in boys basketball | PHOTOS

Mount Saint Joseph's Tyonne Farrell, left, fights for the ball against Archbishop Spalding's Rolando Newton, right, in the first half of MIAA A conference semifinals on February 23, 2023. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementMount Saint Joseph's Ace Valentine, left, drives past Archbishop Spalding's David Hoyle, right, to score in the first half of MIAA A conference semifinals. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementMount Saint Joseph's Ace Valentine, left, goes to the basket against Archbishop Spalding's Jaylin Sykes, right, in the first half. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementMount Saint Joseph's Sean Clark, right, fouls Archbishop Spalding's Elijah Barrett, left, in the first half. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementMount Saint Joseph's Sean Clark, right, knocks the ball away from Archbishop Spalding's Jaylin Sykes, left, in the first half of MIAA A conference semifinals. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)