Advertisement Advertisement High School sports Sports MIAA cross country championships | PHOTOS Nov 05, 2019 | 5:38 PM MIAA cross country championships take place at McDaniel College. Next Gallery PHOTOS Garrison Forest field hockey defeats Archbishop Spalding | PHOTOS Advertisement High School sports High School sports Spalding vs McDonogh Girls Soccer Archbishop Spalding vs McDonogh IAAM A Conference Girls Soccer Championship Saturday November 2, 2019 at CCBC-Essex. Wilde Lake vs Huntingtown Boys Soccer Marriotts Ridge at Atholton football Lansdowne vs Century boys soccer River Hill vs. Franklin field hockey McDonogh beat Loyola in boys soccer semifinals | PHOTOS Concordia Prep's Lassahn sisters | PHOTOS Westminster vs Mt. Hebron Field Hockey Advertisement