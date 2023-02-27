St. Frances game MVP Jahnathan Lamothe, right, holds the championship plaque after the game. St. Frances defeated Mount Saint Joseph, 78-75, to win 2023 MIAA A conference basketball championship at Chesapeake Arena.

MIAA A Conference boys basketball championship | PHOTOS

St. Frances game MVP Jahnathan Lamothe holds the championship plaque after the game.

St. Frances' Jahnathan Lamothe, left, keeps the ball away from Mount Saint Joseph's Austin Abrams, right, as time runs out in the game.

Mount Saint Joseph's Ace Valentine, left, takes a three-point shot over St. Frances' Carlton Carrington Jr., right, hoping to tie the game with less than one second left in overtime.

Mount Saint Joseph's Sean Clark, left, battles St. Frances' Tyler Jackson for the loose ball in the second quarter of 2023 MIAA A conference basketball championship.

