MIAA A baseball championship | PHOTOS

Gilman celebrates winning their MIAA A title baseball game against Spalding, 6-2 on May 24, 2021.
(Kim Hairston / Baltimore Sun)

May 24, 2021
Gilman vs Spalding Baseball
Gilman celebrates winning their MIAA A title baseball game against Spalding, 6-2 on May 24, 2021. (Kim Hairston / Baltimore Sun)
Gilman celebrates winning their MIAA A title baseball game against Spalding, 6-2.
Gilman celebrates winning their MIAA A title baseball game against Spalding, 6-2. (Kim Hairston / Baltimore Sun)
Gilman wins MIAA A baseball title game against Spalding.
Gilman wins MIAA A baseball title game against Spalding. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun)
Spalding players gather after loosing a MIAA A title baseball game to Gilman.
Spalding players gather after loosing a MIAA A title baseball game to Gilman. (Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun)
From left, Spalding starting pitcher Parker Thomas, and Ethan McNally, catcher, react after Gilman wins the MIAA A title baseball game.
From left, Spalding starting pitcher Parker Thomas, and Ethan McNally, catcher, react after Gilman wins the MIAA A title baseball game. (Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun)
Spalding starting pitcher Parker Thomas throws against Gilman.
Spalding starting pitcher Parker Thomas throws against Gilman. (Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun)
During a game against Spalding Gilman starting pitcher Bennett Speicher throws to a batter.
During a game against Spalding Gilman starting pitcher Bennett Speicher throws to a batter. (Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun)
Gilman wins MIAA A baseball title game against Spalding, 6-2, on May 24, 2021.
Gilman wins MIAA A baseball title game against Spalding, 6-2, on May 24, 2021. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun)
