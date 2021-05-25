(Kim Hairston / Baltimore Sun) High School sports Sports MIAA A baseball championship | PHOTOS May 24, 2021 Advertisement Advertisement Gilman vs Spalding Baseball Gilman celebrates winning their MIAA A title baseball game against Spalding, 6-2 on May 24, 2021. (Kim Hairston / Baltimore Sun) Gilman vs Spalding Baseball Gilman celebrates winning their MIAA A title baseball game against Spalding, 6-2. (Kim Hairston / Baltimore Sun) MIAA A baseball Gilman wins MIAA A baseball title game against Spalding. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun) Gilman vs Spalding Baseball Spalding players gather after loosing a MIAA A title baseball game to Gilman. (Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun) Gilman vs Spalding Baseball From left, Spalding starting pitcher Parker Thomas, and Ethan McNally, catcher, react after Gilman wins the MIAA A title baseball game. (Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun) Gilman vs Spalding Baseball Spalding starting pitcher Parker Thomas throws against Gilman. (Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun) Gilman vs Spalding Baseball During a game against Spalding Gilman starting pitcher Bennett Speicher throws to a batter. (Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun) MIAA A baseball Gilman wins MIAA A baseball title game against Spalding, 6-2, on May 24, 2021. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun) Advertisement