(Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun) High School sports Sports McDonogh vs. St. Paul's in girls lacrosse | PHOTOS Apr 21, 2021

St. Paul's School for Girls lacrosse team beat McDonogh, 16-9. This is the first regular-season loss for McDonogh since 2009.

St. Paul's #27 Frannie Hahn, a sophomore, gets a big hug after St. Paul's School for Girls beat No. 1 ranked McDonogh, 16-9. This is McDonogh's first regular-season loss since 2009. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)

McDonogh's GK #35 Marin Wilhelm and teammates #40 Devyn Greenfield, #7 Sydney Smith, and #10 Emma Hoffman react to their loss to St. Paul's School for Girls, 16-9, breaking McDonogh's two-year winning streak. (Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun)

McDonogh #11 Kemper Robinson loses control of the ball as she is surrounded by St. Paul's #20 Kendall Steer, #25 Madison Beale and #5 Olivia Rose. Beale picked up the ball. (Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun)

McDonogh's #36 Lillie Bea Cope chases St. Paul's #20 Kendall Steer in the closing minutes of the game. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)

McDonogh #21 Madison Paylor and St. Paul's #7 Esprit Cha go after the ball. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)

McDonogh #10 Emma Hoffman applies pressure to St. Paul's #27 Frannie Hahn, carrying the ball. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)

McDonogh #11 Kemper Robinson and St. Paul's #20 Kendall Steer track the ball. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)

McDonogh #11 Kemper Robinson and St. Paul's #17 Christina Gagnon show their intense concentration as they go after the ball on the ground. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)