McDonogh girls lacrosse team celebrates the win over St. Paul, 10-9, at McDonogh School on Thursday, April 6, 2023.

McDonogh girls lacrosse team celebrates the win over St. Paul, 10-9, at McDonogh School on Thursday, April 6, 2023. (Kevin Richardson/Baltimore Sun)

McDonogh vs. St. Paul's in girls lacrosse | PHOTOS

Advertisement

McDonogh girls lacrosse defeated St. Paul's 10-9.

McDonogh girls lacrosse team celebrates the win over St. Paul, 10-9, at McDonogh School on Thursday, April 6, 2023.

McDonogh girls lacrosse team celebrates the win over St. Paul, 10-9, at McDonogh School on Thursday, April 6, 2023. (Kevin Richardson/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement
McDonogh Kate Levy (12) tries to get control of the ball against St. Paul's Anna Regan (23) in the second half.

McDonogh Kate Levy (12) tries to get control of the ball against St. Paul's Anna Regan (23) in the second half. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement
McDonogh Amanda Lawson (2) looks to shoot on goal against St. Paul's goalie Susan Radebaugh (33), during a IAAM lacrosse game at Dixon Field at McDonogh School.

McDonogh Amanda Lawson (2) looks to shoot on goal against St. Paul's goalie Susan Radebaugh (33), during a IAAM lacrosse game at Dixon Field at McDonogh School. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement
McDonogh girls lacrosse team celebrates a goal in a game against St. Paul’s.

McDonogh girls lacrosse team celebrates a goal in a game against St. Paul’s. (Kevin Richardson/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement
St. Paul's Julia Lee (18) tries to elude McDonogh's Amanda Lawson (2) and Payton Magday (28) during a IAAM lacrosse game.

St. Paul's Julia Lee (18) tries to elude McDonogh's Amanda Lawson (2) and Payton Magday (28) during a IAAM lacrosse game. (Kevin Richardson/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement
St. Paul's Frannie Hahn (27) looks to shoot on goal against McDonogh goalie Reagan O’Donovan (26), during a IAAM lacrosse game at Dixon Field at McDonogh School.

St. Paul's Frannie Hahn (27) looks to shoot on goal against McDonogh goalie Reagan O’Donovan (26), during a IAAM lacrosse game at Dixon Field at McDonogh School. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement
McDonogh McKenzie Brown (5) tries to elude St. Paul's Marleigh O’Day (12) in the second half.

McDonogh McKenzie Brown (5) tries to elude St. Paul's Marleigh O’Day (12) in the second half. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement
St. Paul's Frannie Hahn (27) talks with her teammates after the second quarter.

St. Paul's Frannie Hahn (27) talks with her teammates after the second quarter. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement
St. Paul's Kira Balis (21) tries to elude McDonogh's Makena London (10) during a IAAM lacrosse game.

St. Paul's Kira Balis (21) tries to elude McDonogh's Makena London (10) during a IAAM lacrosse game. (Kevin Richardson/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement
McDonogh goalie Reagan O’Donovan (26) makes a save on a shot by St. Paul's Karina Herrera (4).

McDonogh goalie Reagan O’Donovan (26) makes a save on a shot by St. Paul's Karina Herrera (4). (Kevin Richardson/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement
McDonogh Kate Levy (12) is defended by St. Paul's Riley Vasile (17) in the first half.

McDonogh Kate Levy (12) is defended by St. Paul's Riley Vasile (17) in the first half. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement