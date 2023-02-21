McDonogh vs St. Frances girls basketball, IAAM A final | PHOTOS

McDonogh captain Anaiah Jenkins, center, leaps in joy as she and other captains are about to get the championship plaque after defeating St. Frances 50-47 to win IAAM A Conference girls basketball championship game at APGFCU Arena. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementMcDonogh's Ava McKennie, right, celebrates with Autumn Fleary, left, after defeating St. Frances, 50-47, to win IAAM A Conference girls basketball championship game at APGFCU Arena. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementMcDonogh head coach Brad Rees, right, celebrates with Autumn Fleary after defeating St. Frances, 50-47, to win IAAM A Conference girls basketball championship game. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementMcDonogh's Autumn Fleary, left, reacts after scoring despite being fouled by St. Frances' late in the fourth quarter. Celebrating after the play are Makaela Quimby (#21), and Paris Locke (#32.) Fleary hits the foul shot to put McDonogh ahead for good. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementSt. Frances' Kimmya Hicks, center, scores this off-balance shot between McDonogh's Paris Locke, left, and Anaiah Jenkins, right, to go ahead briefly with about 30 seconds left in the game. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementSt. Frances' Dahni Suggs, left, and Kameryn Dorsey, right, tie up McDonogh's Anaiah Jenkins, center, in the fourth quarter. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementMcDonogh’s Autumn Fleary, left grabs a loose ball in front of St. Frances’ Kameryn Dorsey in the second quarter. (KENNETH K. LAM/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementMcDonogh’s Ava McKennie scores two on a break away in the second quarter of the game against St. Frances. (KENNETH K. LAM/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementSt. Frances' Dahni Suggs, center, dives for the loose ball against McDonogh's Paris Locke, left, and Autumn Fleary, right, in the first quarter. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementMcDonogh's Kennedy Umeh, center, loses her glasses as she goes to the basket against St. Frances' Ande'a Cherisier, lkeft, and Kimmya Hicks, right, in the first quarter. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementMcDonogh's Paris Locke, left, loses a rebound to St. Frances' Ande'a Cherisier, right, in the first quarter. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)