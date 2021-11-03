(Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun) High School sports Sports McDonogh vs Notre Dame in IAAM girls soccer semifinal | PHOTOS By Amy Davis Nov 03, 2021 Advertisement Advertisement McDonogh defeats Notre Dame, 3-1, win in the IAAM A semifinal game. (Amy Davis) McDonogh vs. Notre Dame McDonogh goal keeper Maddie Lowney (26) is surrounded by teammates as they celebrate their 3-1 win over Notre Dame in the IAAM A semifinal game played on the Eagles home field. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun) McDonogh vs. Notre Dame McDonogh teammates celebrate their 3-1 win against Notre Dame Prep in the IAAM A semifinal game on the Eagles home field. The three goals were scored by Kelsey Smith (14) Gracie Salais (10) and Elle Long (7). (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun) McDonogh vs. Notre Dame Notre Dame Prep Olivia Rockstroh (14) walks past celebrating McDonogh teammates Kaia Kelly (8), Emma Sherman (11) and Gracie Salais (10), after Salais scored the third goal in the Eagles 3-1 win. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun) McDonogh vs. Notre Dame McDonogh’s Gracie Salais (10) is jubilant after scoring the third goal, as teammate McKenzie Brown (4) and Notre Dame goal keeper Katelyn Glagola (12) react. McDonogh’s 3-1 win puts them in the IAAM A final championship game. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun) McDonogh vs. Notre Dame McDonogh’s Elle Long (7) and Notre Dame Prep’s Sophia Roros (7) collide in a header during their IAAM A semifinal game. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun) McDonogh vs. Notre Dame Notre Dame’s Haley Matteson (15) and McDonogh’s Elle Long (7) take a tumble as they chase the ball. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun) McDonogh vs. Notre Dame A crowded header includes, from left, Notre Dame Ava Forti (20), McDonogh Gracie Salais (10), Notre Dame Finley Barger (13), McDonogh Sabba Haghgoo (22) and Notre Dame Claire McGarvey (26). (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun) McDonogh vs. Notre Dame McDonogh’s Kelsey Smith (14) and Notre Dame Prep Mary Sommer (24) try to control the ball as Notre Dame’s Alissa Armstrong (3) approaches them. Smith scored the first goal in McDonogh’s 3-1 win in the IAAM A semifinal game. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun) Advertisement