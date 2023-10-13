McDonogh vs. Mount St. Joseph in football | PHOTOS

Mount St. Joseph Gaels wide receiver Devean Byrd (14) celebrates his game-winning touchdown, having beaten McDonogh Eagles linebacker Nick Abrams (13). (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementMcDonogh Eagles defensive back Anthony Redfern (3) hammers Mount St. Joseph Gaels wide receiver Devean Byrd, who tumbles in the end zone with the game-winning touchdown in front of defensive back Luke Miller (1) and linebacker Nick Abrams. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementMount St. Joseph Gaels wide receiver Devean Byrd hauls down a pass from quarterback Winston Watkins (6) to score the game-winning touchdown. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementMcDonogh Eagles kicker Sam Arbaugh reacts after hitting the point after try for the lead against the Mount St. Joseph Gaels. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementMcDonogh Eagles wide receiver Brandon Finney Jr (8) scores a touchdown against the Mount St. Joseph Gaels to help bring the Eagles into the lead. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementMount St. Joseph Gaels wide receiver Dennis Morgan lunges in midair, recovering a pass deflected by McDonogh Eagles defensive back Brandon Finney Jr (left) for a first down, keeping the Gaels' drive alive as linebacker Kayden Harris (right) rushes in during a key MIAA-A Conference varsity football matchup at John McDonogh Stadium Friday Oct. 13, 2023. The Gaels stunned McDonogh with a late-game rally, winning 26-20. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementMount St. Joseph Gaels linebacker Angelo Ross (5) intercepts a pass intended for McDonogh Eagles wide receiver Luke Miller (1) during a key MIAA-A Conference varsity football matchup at John McDonogh Stadium. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementMount St. Joseph Gaels wide receiver Dennis Morgan (2) hauls down a deep pass over McDonogh Eagles defensive back Brandon Finney Jr (8) leading to a touchdown. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementMcDonogh Eagles running back/linebacker Chase Green gets surrounded by Mount St. Joseph Gaels defenders, managing to gain a yard. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementMount St. Joseph Gaels running back Zion Williams breaks the plane above McDonogh Eagles defensive lineman Ojoo Macapiyo for a touchdown. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementMcDonogh Eagles wide receiver Brandon Finney Jr (8) sprints in the secondary past Mount St. Joseph Gaels linebacker Torey Moore for a touchdown. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementMount St. Joseph Gaels' Adam King (19) holds up the ball after reecovering the onside kick against the McDonogh Eagles. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementMcDonogh Eagles running back/linebacker Chase Green (2) scores a touchdown past Mount St. Joseph Gaels' Tyler B. Simpson (20) and linebacker Caden Knight (15). (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementMount St. Joseph Gaels quarterback Winston Watkins (6) passes during a against McDonogh Eagles. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementMcDonogh Eagles quarterback Braeden Palazzo (9) passes during a key MIAA-A Conference varsity football matchup against Mount St. Joseph at John McDonogh Stadium. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)