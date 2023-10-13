McDonogh Eagles defensive back Anthony Redfern (3) hammers Mount St. Joseph Gaels wide receiver Devean Byrd, who tumbles in the end zone with the game-winning touchdown in front of defensive back Luke Miller (1) and linebacker Nick Abrams.

McDonogh Eagles defensive back Anthony Redfern (3) hammers Mount St. Joseph Gaels wide receiver Devean Byrd, who tumbles in the end zone with the game-winning touchdown in front of defensive back Luke Miller (1) and linebacker Nick Abrams. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

McDonogh vs. Mount St. Joseph in football | PHOTOS

See photos of Mount St. Joseph Gaels' football team beating McDonogh Eagles, 26-20.

Mount St. Joseph Gaels wide receiver Devean Byrd (14) celebrates his game-winning touchdown, having beaten McDonogh Eagles linebacker Nick Abrams (13). (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

McDonogh Eagles defensive back Anthony Redfern (3) hammers Mount St. Joseph Gaels wide receiver Devean Byrd, who tumbles in the end zone with the game-winning touchdown in front of defensive back Luke Miller (1) and linebacker Nick Abrams. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Mount St. Joseph Gaels wide receiver Devean Byrd hauls down a pass from quarterback Winston Watkins (6) to score the game-winning touchdown. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

McDonogh Eagles kicker Sam Arbaugh reacts after hitting the point after try for the lead against the Mount St. Joseph Gaels. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

McDonogh Eagles wide receiver Brandon Finney Jr (8) scores a touchdown against the Mount St. Joseph Gaels to help bring the Eagles into the lead. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Mount St. Joseph Gaels wide receiver Dennis Morgan lunges in midair, recovering a pass deflected by McDonogh Eagles defensive back Brandon Finney Jr (left) for a first down, keeping the Gaels' drive alive as linebacker Kayden Harris (right) rushes in during a key MIAA-A Conference varsity football matchup at John McDonogh Stadium Friday Oct. 13, 2023. The Gaels stunned McDonogh with a late-game rally, winning 26-20. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Mount St. Joseph Gaels linebacker Angelo Ross (5) intercepts a pass intended for McDonogh Eagles wide receiver Luke Miller (1) during a key MIAA-A Conference varsity football matchup at John McDonogh Stadium. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Mount St. Joseph Gaels wide receiver Dennis Morgan (2) hauls down a deep pass over McDonogh Eagles defensive back Brandon Finney Jr (8) leading to a touchdown. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

McDonogh Eagles running back/linebacker Chase Green gets surrounded by Mount St. Joseph Gaels defenders, managing to gain a yard. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Mount St. Joseph Gaels running back Zion Williams breaks the plane above McDonogh Eagles defensive lineman Ojoo Macapiyo for a touchdown. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

McDonogh Eagles wide receiver Brandon Finney Jr (8) sprints in the secondary past Mount St. Joseph Gaels linebacker Torey Moore for a touchdown. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Mount St. Joseph Gaels' Adam King (19) holds up the ball after reecovering the onside kick against the McDonogh Eagles. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

McDonogh Eagles running back/linebacker Chase Green (2) scores a touchdown past Mount St. Joseph Gaels' Tyler B. Simpson (20) and linebacker Caden Knight (15). (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Mount St. Joseph Gaels quarterback Winston Watkins (6) passes during a against McDonogh Eagles. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

McDonogh Eagles quarterback Braeden Palazzo (9) passes during a key MIAA-A Conference varsity football matchup against Mount St. Joseph at John McDonogh Stadium. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

