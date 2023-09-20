McDonogh teammates celebrate the third goal scored by Kate Levy (12) as Mercy’s Gabby Jennings walks by. McDonogh High School shut out Mercy High School in girls soccer, 3-0.

McDonogh teammates celebrate the third goal scored by Kate Levy (12) as Mercy’s Gabby Jennings walks by. McDonogh High School shut out Mercy High School in girls soccer, 3-0. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)

McDonogh vs. Mercy in girls soccer | PHOTOS

McDonogh girls soccer team beat Mercy, 3-0.

McDonogh teammates celebrate the third goal scored by Kate Levy (12) as Mercy’s Gabby Jennings walks by. McDonogh High School shut out Mercy High School in girls soccer, 3-0. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)

McDonogh’s Maddie Rose (18), second from right, is congratulated by teammates, from left, Zoe Lilly (13), Sabba Haghgoo (22) and Elle Long (7) after scoring the second goal.

McDonogh’s Payton Salais (4) sends a header past Mercy’s Carly Hax (23), center, and Maddie Hoilman (10), right.

Mercy’s Kendall Atwood 24), left, and McDonogh’s Maddie Rose (18) who later scored the second goal, battle for the ball.

McDonogh’s Kit Laake (23), left, and Mercy’s Carly Hax (23) press for control of the ball.

McDonogh’s Zoe Lilly (13) goes up against Mercy’s Izzy Kennedy (15) for a header.

McDonogh girls soccer head coach Harry Canellakis speaks with the team at halftime of a game against Mercy High School.

New Mercy head coach for girls soccer, Tom Durkin racts during a game against McDonogh High School.

