(Kenneth K. Lam)
High School sports
Sports
McDonogh vs. John Carroll in boys soccer | PHOTOS
By Kenneth K. Lam
Sep 13, 2021

McDonogh defeated John Carroll by score of 6-0. (Kenneth K. Lam)

Johns Carroll vs. McDonogh
McDonogh Jacob Murrell's shot, right, is blocked by John Carroll's Eric Schultz, left, in the second half of boys soccer game. McDonogh defeated John Carroll by score of 6-0 on Sept. 13, 2021. (Kenneth K. Lam)

Johns Carroll vs. McDonogh
McDonogh's Jacob Murrell, right, celebrates teammate Ethan Glaser's goal against John Carroll in the second half, the sixth goal of the game. (Kenneth K. Lam)

Johns Carroll vs. McDonogh
McDonogh's Ethan Glaser shoots and scores the sixth goal of the game against John Carroll . (Kenneth K. Lam)

Johns Carroll vs. McDonogh
John Carroll's Edward Smith, left, tackles the ball from McDonogh's Usman Adegbenro, right, in the second half of boys soccer game. (Kenneth K. Lam)

Johns Carroll vs. McDonogh
McDonogh's Keegan Nolan, left, takes ball away from John Carroll's Ryan Skandalis, right, in the first half. (Kenneth K. Lam)