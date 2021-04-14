xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">

Loyola vs. St. Paul's in boys lacrosse | PHOTOS

St. Paul's Jake Bair (1) tries to put a shot on goal as Loyola Blakefield goalie Jack Webb defends during a boys lacrosse game at St. Paul’s School on Tuesday, April 13, 2021.
(Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun)

Apr 13, 2021
St. Paul's School for Boys lacrosse team plays Loyola Blakefield at St. Paul’s School.
St. Paul's Jake Bair (1) tries to put a shot on goal as Loyola Blakefield goalie Jack Webb defends during a boys lacrosse game at St. Paul’s School on Tuesday, April 13, 2021. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun)
St. Paul's Kabe Clark, left, moves with the ball as he takes a check from Loyola Dons midfielder Michael Haus. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun)
Loyola's Matt Burnam (11) scores a goal against St. Paul's goalie Max Watkinson. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun)
Loyola Dons Kevin Tucker (37) fires a shot on goal as St. Paul's goalie Max Watkinson defends during a boys lacrosse game at St. Paul’s School. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun)
Loyola Dons goalie Jack Webb (2) catches a shot on goal during the 2nd quarter. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun)
