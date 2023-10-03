McDonogh Eagles forward Kobe Keomany scores past Loyola Blakefield Dons goalkeeper Drew Mattingly (1) as Anthony (Tosz) Topolski (2) watches during a boys' soccer MIAA-A conference rivalry at McDonogh School.

McDonogh Eagles forward Kobe Keomany scores past Loyola Blakefield Dons goalkeeper Drew Mattingly (1) as Anthony (Tosz) Topolski (2) watches during a boys' soccer MIAA-A conference rivalry at McDonogh School. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Loyola vs. McDonogh in boys soccer | PHOTOS

Advertisement

The Loyola Blakefiled boys soccer team plays McDonogh at McDonogh School on October 3, 2023.

McDonogh Eagles forward Kobe Keomany scores past Loyola Blakefield Dons goalkeeper Drew Mattingly (1) as Anthony (Tosz) Topolski (2) watches during a boys' soccer MIAA-A conference rivalry at McDonogh School.

McDonogh Eagles forward Kobe Keomany scores past Loyola Blakefield Dons goalkeeper Drew Mattingly (1) as Anthony (Tosz) Topolski (2) watches during a boys' soccer MIAA-A conference rivalry at McDonogh School. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement
Loyola Blakefield Dons' Sammie Walker (27) reacts after his shot finds the net past McDonogh Eagles goalkeeper Jason Broome during a boys' soccer MIAA-A conference game.

Loyola Blakefield Dons' Sammie Walker (27) reacts after his shot finds the net past McDonogh Eagles goalkeeper Jason Broome during a boys' soccer MIAA-A conference game. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement
Loyola Blakefield Dons' Stefan Garefalakis (16) tumbles as McDonogh Eagles defender Aidan Smith (3) brings the ball up the pitch.

Loyola Blakefield Dons' Stefan Garefalakis (16) tumbles as McDonogh Eagles defender Aidan Smith (3) brings the ball up the pitch. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement
Loyola Blakefield Dons' Ryan Andrews (5) passes the ball while McDonogh Eagles forward Javier Brown (13) defends during a boys' soccer MIAA-A conference game.

Loyola Blakefield Dons' Ryan Andrews (5) passes the ball while McDonogh Eagles forward Javier Brown (13) defends during a boys' soccer MIAA-A conference game. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement
Loyola Blakefield Dons' Gavin Carmichael (18) heads the ball in front of McDonogh Eagles defender Shaun Hauserman.

Loyola Blakefield Dons' Gavin Carmichael (18) heads the ball in front of McDonogh Eagles defender Shaun Hauserman. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement