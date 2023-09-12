Calvert Hall defender Colin Kelly (21) reacts to the second Loyola goal in the first half, scored by Dan Klink (25), right, whose teammates gather to congratulate him. Loyola Blakefield shut out Calvert Hall, 3-0 in MIAA A competition at the Calvert Hall College High School soccer field.

Calvert Hall defender Colin Kelly (21) reacts to the second Loyola goal in the first half, scored by Dan Klink (25), right, whose teammates gather to congratulate him. Loyola Blakefield shut out Calvert Hall, 3-0 in MIAA A competition at the Calvert Hall College High School soccer field. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)

Loyola vs. Calvert Hall in boys soccer | PHOTOS

Loyola Blakefield shut out Calvert Hall, 3-0, in MIAA A competition at the Calvert Hall College High School soccer field.

Loyola’s Gavin Carmichael (18), left, congratulates Diego Marin-Jarve (22), as they celebrate the first goal of the game scored by Marin-Jarve with teammates. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)

Calvert Hall goalkeeper Jacob Peace and defender Colin Kelly (21) can’t stop the shot from Loyola’s Diego Marin-Jarve (22) which was the first goal of the game. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)

From left, Calvert Hall’s Andrew Slavov (5) and Colin Kelly (21) collide with Loyola’s Cal Lackner (10) on a header. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)

Calvert Hall goalkeeper Jacob Peace thwarts an attempted shot on goal by Loyola’s Kaden Onolaja (11) in the first half. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)

Loyola’s Kaden Onolaja (11), center, battles for control of the ball between Calvert Hall’s Colin Kelly (21), left, and Jackson Rugg (1). (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)

