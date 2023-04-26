Loyola #35 Liam Powell tries to slow down Boys' Latin #36 Matthew Higgins.

Loyola #35 Liam Powell tries to slow down Boys' Latin #36 Matthew Higgins. (Lloyd Fox)

Loyola vs. Boys' Latin in boys lacrosse, April 25, 2023 | PHOTOS

Loyola Blakefield visits Boys' Latin in MIAA A lacrosse game.

Boys’ Latin #36 Matthew Higgins celebrates his third period goal against Loyola. (Lloyd Fox)

Boy's Latin #36 Matthew Higgins takes a shot that would hit the pole and go wide in the second half as Loyola Blakefield visits Boys Latin in key MIAA A lacrosse game. (Lloyd Fox)

Loyola goalie #13 Bennett Wright makes a save in the third quarter in lacrosse game. (Lloyd Fox)

Loyola #35 Liam Powell tries to slow down Boys' Latin #36 Matthew Higgins. (Lloyd Fox)

Boys' Latin #18 Spencer Ford protects the ball from the check of Loyola #24 Jack Schoenwetter in the second half. (Lloyd Fox)

The referee throws a penalty flag on Loyola #46 Josh Hallam for a hit on Boys' Latin #7 Parker Hoffman in the second half. (Lloyd Fox)

Loyola #46 Josh Hallam gets a penalty for a hit on Boys' Latin #7 Parker Hoffman in the second half. (Lloyd Fox)

Loyola #11 Matt Burnam tries to fight through a swarm of Boys' Latin defenders including #44 Kyle Foster, #21 Duncan Barnes and #6 Desi Arrup in the first half. (Lloyd Fox)

Boys' Latin #1 Jacob Pacheco celebrates his first half goal with teammate #36 Matthew Higgins. (Lloyd Fox)

Boys' Latin #9 Jackson Walsh celebrates one of his goals in the first half as Boys' Latin played Loyola boys lacrosse. (Lloyd Fox)

Boys' Latin #36 Matthew Higgins tries to keep control of the ball as Loyola #36 Thomas Lala checks at his stick in the first half. (Lloyd Fox)

Boys' Latin goalie #13 Dylan Cadigan makes the save on a first half shot in a game against Loyola. (Lloyd Fox)

Boys' Latin #50 Connor Sydnor checks the ball away from Loyola goalie #13 Bennett Wright and Loyola defender #36 Thomas Lala in the first half. (Lloyd Fox)

