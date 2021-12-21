xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">

Liberty vs. Francis Scott Key in boys basketball | PHOTOS

Francis Scott Key's Elijah Harris, front, battles Liberty's Phil Sackett for the ball in the first quarter of boys basketball game.
(Kenneth K. Lam / Baltimore Sun)

Liberty vs. Francis Scott Key in boys basketball | PHOTOS

Kenneth K. Lam
By
Dec 20, 2021
Liberty boys basketball team plays Francis Scott Key on December 20, 2021
(Kenneth K. Lam)
Liberty vs. Francis Scott Key boys basketball
Francis Scott Key's Elijah Harris, front, battles Liberty's Phil Sackett for the ball in the first quarter of boys basketball game. (Kenneth K. Lam / Baltimore Sun)
Liberty vs. Francis Scott Key boys basketball
Liberty's Shane Stewart scores as he is fouled by Francis Scott Key's Austin Schemm.
Liberty's Shane Stewart scores as he is fouled by Francis Scott Key's Austin Schemm. (Kenneth K. Lam / Baltimore Sun)
Liberty vs. Francis Scott Key boys basketball
Liberty's Phil Sackett, right, blocks a shot by Francis Scott Key's Austin Schemm, left, in the second quarter.
Liberty's Phil Sackett, right, blocks a shot by Francis Scott Key's Austin Schemm, left, in the second quarter. (Kenneth K. Lam / Baltimore Sun)
Liberty vs. Francis Scott Key
Liberty's Derek Goff, left, and Tyler Downs, right, defend against Francis Scott Key's Nick Diehl.
Liberty's Derek Goff, left, and Tyler Downs, right, defend against Francis Scott Key's Nick Diehl. (Kenneth K. Lam / Baltimore Sun)
Liberty vs. Francis Scott Key boys basketball
Liberty head coach Brian Tombs in action against Francis Scott Key.
Liberty head coach Brian Tombs in action against Francis Scott Key. (Kenneth K. Lam / Baltimore Sun)
Liberty vs. Francis Scott Key boys basketball
Francis Scott Key head coach Ryan Kimble in action against Liberty.
Francis Scott Key head coach Ryan Kimble in action against Liberty. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)
Liberty vs. Francis Scott Key boys basketball
Liberty's Sam Evans, right, battles for the ball against Francis Scott Key's Liam McGrath.
Liberty's Sam Evans, right, battles for the ball against Francis Scott Key's Liam McGrath. (Kenneth K. Lam / Baltimore Sun)
Liberty vs. Francis Scott Key boys basketball
Francis Scott Key's Austin Schemm, top, cannot grab the ball as he trips over Liberty's Shane Stewart in the first quarter.
Francis Scott Key's Austin Schemm, top, cannot grab the ball as he trips over Liberty's Shane Stewart in the first quarter. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)
Liberty vs. Francis Scott Key boys basketball
Francis Scott Key's Ryan Rill, center, is called for an offensive foul on Liberty's Michael Tombs (#2) and Shane Stewart (#14) in the second quarter of boys basketball game.
Francis Scott Key's Ryan Rill, center, is called for an offensive foul on Liberty's Michael Tombs (#2) and Shane Stewart (#14) in the second quarter of boys basketball game. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)
