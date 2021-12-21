(Kenneth K. Lam / Baltimore Sun) High School sports Sports Liberty vs. Francis Scott Key in boys basketball | PHOTOS By Kenneth K. Lam Dec 20, 2021 Advertisement Advertisement Liberty boys basketball team plays Francis Scott Key on December 20, 2021 (Kenneth K. Lam) Liberty vs. Francis Scott Key boys basketball Francis Scott Key's Elijah Harris, front, battles Liberty's Phil Sackett for the ball in the first quarter of boys basketball game. (Kenneth K. Lam / Baltimore Sun) Liberty vs. Francis Scott Key boys basketball Liberty's Shane Stewart scores as he is fouled by Francis Scott Key's Austin Schemm. (Kenneth K. Lam / Baltimore Sun) Liberty vs. Francis Scott Key boys basketball Liberty's Phil Sackett, right, blocks a shot by Francis Scott Key's Austin Schemm, left, in the second quarter. (Kenneth K. Lam / Baltimore Sun) Liberty vs. Francis Scott Key Liberty's Derek Goff, left, and Tyler Downs, right, defend against Francis Scott Key's Nick Diehl. (Kenneth K. Lam / Baltimore Sun) Liberty vs. Francis Scott Key boys basketball Liberty head coach Brian Tombs in action against Francis Scott Key. (Kenneth K. Lam / Baltimore Sun) Liberty vs. Francis Scott Key boys basketball Francis Scott Key head coach Ryan Kimble in action against Liberty. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun) Liberty vs. Francis Scott Key boys basketball Liberty's Sam Evans, right, battles for the ball against Francis Scott Key's Liam McGrath. (Kenneth K. Lam / Baltimore Sun) Liberty vs. Francis Scott Key boys basketball Francis Scott Key's Austin Schemm, top, cannot grab the ball as he trips over Liberty's Shane Stewart in the first quarter. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun) Liberty vs. Francis Scott Key boys basketball Francis Scott Key's Ryan Rill, center, is called for an offensive foul on Liberty's Michael Tombs (#2) and Shane Stewart (#14) in the second quarter of boys basketball game. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun) Advertisement