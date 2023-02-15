Lake Clifton's Quinton Monroe, left, blocks a shot by City College's Camerin Horton in the fourth quarter. City defeated Lake Clifton, 64-47, in boys basketball game.

Lake Clifton's Quinton Monroe, left, blocks a shot by City College's Camerin Horton in the fourth quarter. City defeated Lake Clifton, 64-47, in boys basketball game. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Lake Clifton vs. City in boys basketball | PHOTOS

Lake Clifton's Quinton Monroe, left, blocks a shot by City College's Camerin Horton in the fourth quarter. City defeated Lake Clifton, 64-47, in boys basketball game. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

City College's Danny Parsons Jr., right, shoots over Lake Clifton's Kristopher Mitchell, from left, and Ray Askins in the fourth quarter. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

City College's Danny Parsons Jr., left, drives against Lake Clifton's Ray Askins in the third quarter. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Lake Clifton's Quinton Monroe, left, chases down the loose ball against City College's Danny Parsons Jr., right, in the third quarter. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Lake Clifton's Kristopher Mitchell, center, battles Lake Clifton's Camerin Horton, left, and Kwon Johnson, right, for a loose ball in the third quarter. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

City College's Kyree Smith, left, fights for a rebound against Lake Clifton's Kristopher Mitchell in the second quarter. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

City College's Trent Egbiremolen, left, scrambles for the loose ball against Lake Clifton's Zammari Dorsey, right, in the second quarter. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

City College's Camerin Horton, center. splits the defense of Lake Clifton's Zammari Dorsey, left, and Jazae Jones for a shot in the second quarter. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

City College's Camerin Horton, right, grabs the loose ball in front of Lake Clifton's Ray Askins in the second quarter. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

City College's Kyree Smith, right, blocks a shot by Lake Clifton's Zammari Dorsey, left, in the second quarter. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

