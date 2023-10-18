McDonogh teammates, from left, Sabba Haghgoo, Payton Salais, Elle Long and Emma Patti celebrate their second goal. They shut out John Carroll High School 8-0 in an IAAM A soccer match.

McDonogh teammates, from left, Sabba Haghgoo, Payton Salais, Elle Long and Emma Patti celebrate their second goal. They shut out John Carroll High School 8-0 in an IAAM A soccer match. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)

John Carroll vs. McDonogh in girls soccer | PHOTOS

See photos of McDonogh girls soccer defeating John Carroll, 8-0.

McDonogh teammates, from left, Sabba Haghgoo, Payton Salais, Elle Long and Emma Patti celebrate their second goal. They shut out John Carroll High School 8-0 in an IAAM A soccer match. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)

John Carroll’s Cali Friedel (17) and McDonogh’s Sabba Haghgoo go up for a header. McDonogh shut out John Carroll, 8-0. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)

McDonogh’s Gracie Salais (10) and John Carroll’s Pieper McCue (9) try to get control of the ball. McDonogh shut out John Carroll, 8-0. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)

McDonogh’s Zoe Lilly (13) and Emma Patti (9) advance toward the goal as John Carroll’s goal keeper Kallissa Coats and Cali Friedel (17) move in on defense. McDonogh shut out John Carroll, 8-0. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)

John Carroll’s Natalie Kelly (8), left, manages to maneuver the ball away from McDonogh’s Zoe Lilly (13) as John Carroll’s Mylana Stevens (15) follows the action. McDonogh shut out John Carroll, 8-0. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)

McDonogh’s Sabba Haghgoo (22) and John Carroll’s Mylana Stevens (15) chase the ball in the first half. McDonogh shut out John Carroll, 8-0. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)

