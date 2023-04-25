Hereford's teammates celebrates a huge win over Catonsville's in the a high school lacrosse game.

Hereford's teammates celebrates a huge win over Catonsville's in the a high school lacrosse game. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun)

Hereford vs. Catonsville in boys lacrosse, April 24, 2023 | PHOTOS

Advertisement

Hereford boys lacrosse team defeats Catonsville on April 24, 2023.

Hereford's teammates celebrates a huge win over Catonsville's in the a high school lacrosse game.

Hereford's teammates celebrates a huge win over Catonsville's in the a high school lacrosse game. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement
Catonsville's Nathan Wess, (2), tries to score against Hereford's goalie Jedlicka Cole in the second half.

Catonsville's Nathan Wess, (2), tries to score against Hereford's goalie Jedlicka Cole in the second half. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement
Catonsville's Tody Eveleth, (1), tries to drive past Hereford's defender in the second half of the game.

Catonsville's Tody Eveleth, (1), tries to drive past Hereford's defender in the second half of the game. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement
Catonsville's Nathan Wess, (2), tries to score against two Hereford defenders.

Catonsville's Nathan Wess, (2), tries to score against two Hereford defenders. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement
Catonsville's Noah Kennedy, (5), tries to score against Hereford's goalie Jedlicka Cole.

Catonsville's Noah Kennedy, (5), tries to score against Hereford's goalie Jedlicka Cole. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement
Catonsville's Lucas Rivera, (18), scores against Hereford's goalie Jedlicka Cole.

Catonsville's Lucas Rivera, (18), scores against Hereford's goalie Jedlicka Cole. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement
Catonsville's goalie Gabe Wallman misjudges the ball as Hereford scores a goal in the second half of the game.

Catonsville's goalie Gabe Wallman misjudges the ball as Hereford scores a goal in the second half of the game. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement
Catonsville's goalie Gabe Wallman, right, celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal.

Catonsville's goalie Gabe Wallman, right, celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement
Hereford's Brenden Kittner, (3) scores a goal against Catonsville.

Hereford's Brenden Kittner, (3) scores a goal against Catonsville. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement
Hereford's goalie Jedlicka Cole, (33) blocks a shot by Catonsville's Noah Kennedy, (5) in the second half.

Hereford's goalie Jedlicka Cole, (33) blocks a shot by Catonsville's Noah Kennedy, (5) in the second half. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement
Hereford's Trey Gibbons, left, works against Catonsville's Nathan Wess.

Hereford's Trey Gibbons, left, works against Catonsville's Nathan Wess. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement
Hereford's JP Revitte, (7) celebrates a goal with teammates scoring against Catonsville in the first half of a high school lacrosse game.

Hereford's JP Revitte, (7) celebrates a goal with teammates scoring against Catonsville in the first half of a high school lacrosse game. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement