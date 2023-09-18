Glenelg's Grayson He, left, sacks Mt. Hebron quarterback Tobie Lewis, right, in the first half of football game.

Glenelg vs. Mt. Hebron in football | PHOTOS

Mt. Hebron football team plays Glenelg on September 18, 2023.

Glenelg's Grayson He, left, sacks Mt. Hebron quarterback Tobie Lewis, right, in the first half of football game.

Mt. Hebron's Josh Danso, bottom, tackles Glenelg wide-receiver Paul Piwowarski, top, in the first half of football game.

Glenelg wide-receiver Cole Renehan makes a wide open catch for a touchdown against Mt. Hebron.

Glenelg's Christian Chen , left, tackles Mt. Hebron's Aidan Hauf, right, in the football game.

Glenelg wide-receiver Christian Chen, top, is tackled by Mt. Hebron's Jack Lovas, bottom, after a catch.

Mt. Hebron's Nick Duda, right, forces an intentional grounding by Glenelg quarterback Zach LaFountain, left, in the end zone for a safety.

Mt. Hebron's Coleman Hallums, left, runs away from Glenelg's Ethan Sands, right, for a 24-yards touchdown.

Glenelg's Cole Renehan, right, celebrates with teammate Paul Piwowarski, left, after his touchdown catch against Mt. Hebron.

Mt. Hebron's Coleman Hallums, right, runs back a kick-off return against Glenelg's Kenneth Barnes, left, in the first half of football game.

